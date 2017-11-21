LIVE BLOG: Canadian Western Agribition 2017

The 2017 edition of the Canadian Western Agribition is underway in Regina.

WP reporters are on the grounds taking photos, shooting video and filing stories.

All our coverage will be posted below, and we’ll update this page throughout the day until the show wraps up – Friday November 25, 2017.

#CWA17 Tweets



Bison sale, interbreed show ring garner attention at Agribition – A two-year-old bison bull consigned by XY Bison Ranch from Fort St. John, B.C. topped the Canadian National bison sale held at Canadian Western Agribition Tuesday Nov. 21.

Beef shows start at Agribition on Day 2 – The second day of Canadian Western Agribition is underway with the first of the major beef events. There are about 100 entries each in the First Lady Classic and President’s Classic bred heifer and bull calf competitions. Eleven breeds are represented.

Brand burning kicks off Agribition – The four funding partners of the new International Trade Centre kicked off Canadian Western Agribition Nov. 20 with the traditional brand burning ceremony in the new location.