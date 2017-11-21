Fort St. John bison tops CWA sale Tuesday

A two-year-old bison bull consigned by XY Bison Ranch from Fort St. John, B.C. topped the Canadian National bison sale held at Canadian Western Agribition Tuesday Nov. 21.

Brian and Eleanor Brown of Hodgeville, Sask. paid $25,000 for the bull. They also bought the grand champion male, also a two-year-old from XY, for $18,000.

Another bull from Silver Creek Bison, Binscarth, Man., sold for $18,500 to Bison Spirit Ranch at Oak Lake, Man.

On the female side, the high-seller was also the grand champion. A two-year-old bred heifer from Bison Spirit Ranch sold for $18,000 to Shale Creek Bison at Russell, Man.

In the show ring, the interbreed First Lady Classic and President’s Classic events saw four breeds place first and second in each show.

The grand champion female was SFI Miss Seein Purple, a Simmental from Wheatland Cattle Co. at Bienfait, Sask. while the reserve was Red Blair’s Monique 572 D, a Red Angus from Double B Angus at McLean, Sask.

The judges deemed Elder’s Honcho 72E, from Elder Charolais Farms at Coronach, Sask., the top bull calf. A Black Angus, PM Executive Decision 5’17, exhibited by Poplar Meadows Angus from Houston, B.C. was the reserve.

The purebred shows begin Wednesday with both Speckle Park and Simmental hosting their national shows in the morning, followed by Gelbvieh and Maine Anjou.

In the sale ring, the Angus Masterpiece Sale goes at 1 p.m. and the Simmental sale is at 7 p.m.

Wednesday is also the first Pro Rodeo competition.

Karen.briere@producer.com