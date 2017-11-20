Brand burning kicks off Agribition

The four funding partners of the new International Trade Centre kicked off Canadian Western Agribition Nov. 20 with the traditional brand burning ceremony in the new location.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart, Regina Mayor Michael Fougere, Agribition president Bruce Holmquist and Regina Hotel Association CEO Tracy Fahlman donned leather gloves to burn the brand and officially open the show.

Stewart also announced Saskatchewan will continue to fund the show, committing $200,000 over four years. He said the investment is worth it.

“Compared to the benefits the province will receive, that’s a pittance,” he said.

“Millions of dollars worth of business are done here. Contacts are made that lead to many, many more millions of dollars of business after the show.”

Today’s events include goat yoga, 4-H and youth judging, high school rodeo, and an equine extravaganza and the Winners Circle auctioneer competition in the evening.

Beef shows begin tomorrow with the First Lady Classic and Futurity and the President’s Classic for bull calves.

Also tomorrow is the Canadian National bison sale, horse pulls, chore team competition and, in the evening, jousting.

