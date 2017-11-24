Big sale day at Day 4 of Agribition

REGINA — Yesterday was a big sale day at Canadian Western Agribition.

CHAROLAIS SALE

Dennis Serhienko and family offered a choice of three bulls and sold two, retaining one for his own herd at Maymont, Sask.

Agribition Charolais sale:Dennis Serhienko sells 2 bull calves for $55,000 & $45,000. They are descendants of supreme champ cows at past Agribitions. pic.twitter.com/zxTmQEMuxV — Barbara Duckworth (@Duckworthbj) November 23, 2017

The group of brothers is descended from Serhienko’s supreme champion cow at the 2012 Agribition.

A two-thirds interest and full possession was offered. The first calf sold for $55,000 to a group of Ontario buyers: Rolling Acres, Shellburn, Saunders Charolais, Markdale, Gold Bar Livestock, Guelph, and Dudgeon-Snobelen Land and Cattle of Ripley.

The second bull in the offering sold online for $45,000 to Mexico.

McKreary Charolais sold a homozygous polled calf sired by the 2016 national champion. A three-quarter interest for $21,500 went to XXX Farms owned by Dean and Dana Davidson of Kitscoty, Alta.

Unofficially the sale had 15 ¼ live lots to average $15,229.

The Charolais show will be held today.

HEREFORD SALE

The high seller came from Haroldson’s Polled Herefords of Wawota, Sask. The family sold a half interest, full possession for $41,000 to Steven Knutson of Wapella, Sask., and Double Deuce Acres of Regina.

Chad Wilson, owner of the bull, said it was an outcross pedigree with an American sire. The calf was born Feb. 4, 2017.

In total, 14 live lots averaged $11,000.

The Hereford show will be held today.

LIMOUSIN SALE

The Limousin show selected as its grand champion bull Greenwood Canadian Impact 054T. Owned by Scott and Jackie Payne of Greenwood Limousin and Angus of Lloydminster, the bull was supreme champion at Farmfair International two weeks ago and was named show bull of the year by the Limousin association based on a scoring system collected throughout the year.

Agribition 2017 Limousin show Greenwood Canadian Impact, supreme bull from Farmfair wins at Agribition pic.twitter.com/GRL8KYhAzy — Barbara Duckworth (@Duckworthbj) November 23, 2017

This bull’s son was named reserve grand champion bull at Agribition.

The Payne family also had show dam of the year with Greenwood Wisteria Lane.

The grand champion female as well as premier exhibitor and breeder awards went to Rocky and Debbie Payne Livestock of Lloydminster.

The show female of the year was Boss Lake Day Dreamer owned by Boss Lake Genetics owned by Brittany Boss of Parkland County, Alberta.

The show sire of the year was RCL Wind Chill 8B from Pinch Hill Limousin at Stittsville, Ont.

At the sale, a consignment from Payne Livestock fetched $16,000 for an open heifer.

MAINE ANJOU SHOW

Grand champion percentage female was awarded to Rusylvia Maine Anjou owned by the Pashulka family of Derwent, Alta. They also won grand champion purebred female, get of sire, best breeders’ herd, premier breeder and exhibitor.

The grand champion percentage bull went to Arch Holdings of Speers, Sask.

Kody Roddick of Wyoming, Ont., won grand champion bull.

Contact barbara.duckworth@producer.com