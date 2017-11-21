Beef shows start at Agribition on Day 2

The second day of Canadian Western Agribition is underway with the first of the major beef events.

There are about 100 entries each in the First Lady Classic and President’s Classic bred heifer and bull calf competitions. Eleven breeds are represented.

The Canadian National Bison Sale also takes place Tuesday.

Five students received scholarships at the show.

Evan Sebastian of Montmartre, Sask., Sadie Anwender of Radville, Sask., and Grayson Berting from Middle Lake, Sask., all received $2,500 Agribition scholarships, which are for students with a history of involvement at the show.

Shelby Evans from Kenaston, Sask., received the $1,500 Barry Andrew Family Scholarship for students pursuing agriculture education.

And Macy Leibreich from Radville, Sask., won the William M. Farley Memorial Scholarship of $1,500, also for agricultural education.

Officials said about 10,000 people, including students through the show’s school program, passed through the gates on opening day.

