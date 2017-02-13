Time to revisit Daylight Savings Time

The practice of springing forward in spring and falling back in the fall, the handy memory trick for transition to Daylight Savings Time (DST), does not sit well with Alberta NDP MLA Thomas Dang.

He wants to abolish it and keep Alberta on one time all year, just as Saskatchewan does.

The member from Edmonton South West has undertaken an on-line survey to see what other Albertans think and input is sought until Feb. 28.

“This is common sense legislation that is long past its due date,” he said in a news release issued today.

“I’ve heard from many people who believe it’s time that we only had one time all year. I welcome the opportunity to hear Albertans’ ideas on this issue.”

Dang said the benefits of DST may be more fiction that fact. He suggested energy consumption may be higher as a result, and it might also increase risk of workplace injury.

Alberta egg farmer and Egg Farmers of Alberta vice-chair Susan Schafers said in the same news release that she supports Dang’s suggestion to abolish DST.

“The time change is not only an inconvenience for farmers, but plays havoc with the natural rhythm of poultry,” she said.

“My layers don’t start laying their eggs an hour later or earlier just because the clocks tell a different time, and it can affect both production and the welfare of the hens.”

According to background provided by Dang, there have been two petitions tabled in the legislature within the last three years asking for repeal of DST in Alberta.

The survey can be found at albertandpcaucus.ca.