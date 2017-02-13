Time to revisit Daylight Savings Time

 

The practice of springing forward in spring and falling back in the fall, the handy memory trick for transition to Daylight Savings Time (DST), does not sit well with Alberta NDP MLA Thomas Dang.

He wants to abolish it and keep Alberta on one time all year, just as Saskatchewan does.

The member from Edmonton South West has undertaken an on-line survey to see what other Albertans think and input is sought until Feb. 28.

“This is common sense legislation that is long past its due date,” he said in a news release issued today.

“I’ve heard from many people who believe it’s time that we only had one time all year. I welcome the opportunity to hear Albertans’ ideas on this issue.”

Dang said the benefits of DST may be more fiction that fact. He suggested energy consumption may be higher as a result, and it might also increase risk of workplace injury.

ADVERTISMENT

Alberta egg farmer and Egg Farmers of Alberta vice-chair Susan Schafers said in the same news release that she supports Dang’s suggestion to abolish DST.

“The time change is not only an inconvenience for farmers, but plays havoc with the natural rhythm of poultry,” she said.

“My layers don’t start laying their eggs an hour later or earlier just because the clocks tell a different time, and it can affect both production and the welfare of the hens.”

According to background provided by Dang, there have been two petitions tabled in the legislature within the last three years asking for repeal of DST in Alberta.

The survey can be found at albertandpcaucus.ca.

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

Barb Glen — Lethbridge bureau

Also by this author

  • GordoGambler .

    Yet MORE Lefty PC NONSENSE. Who the hell wants daylight at 4 AM ?? Maybe a few golfers. What the hell does it matter to farmers and chickens???
    Obesity is a PROBLEM. Daylight after supper is a MAJOR benefit for those like ME who bike rides way out of town on some 120 mile rides. Many people young and old use the extra hour for tennis, baseball etc etc. When I was a kid, I played pickup sports until it was dark, A LOT. Now too many sit on their lazy ass and play video games. Only darkness loving zombies would disapprove. Daylight also inhibits crime I’m sure. Maybe the NDP wants ONE STUPID time zone for the whole country, like in China. WTH
    And besides, it gets colder after dark and mosquitoes come out.

    • John McMurray

      The solution should not be to scrap DST, but to scrap mountain standard time. Saskatchewan is on permanent DST. Alberta could do the same.

      There are many advantages to “springing forward” but no reason to “fall back”. We are already on DST more months then we are on standard time so let’s eliminate those few months of the year when we illogically set the clocks back to standard time.

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter