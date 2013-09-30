SaskTel blacklists lost and stolen cell phones

SaskTel launched a lost and stolen mobile devices service database today that prevents mobile devices from being used on any Canadian network.

Blacklisting lost and stolen devices reduces the value in stolen mobile devices for criminals, according to a news release from SaskTel.

Along with participating Canadian wireless carriers and U.S. wireless carriers, SaskTel will blacklist the international mobile equipment identifier (IMEI) of 4G and 4G LTE mobile devices through the GSM (Global System Mobile) Association database.

A register of blacklisted mobile devices will be kept on the SaskTel network to share with other wireless carriers through GSM. SaskTel will also blacklist stolen cell phones from other carriers through a national GSM registry.

The website www.protectyourdata.ca allows anyone to check if a mobile device has been blacklisted. To add or remove a device from the blacklist, contact SaskTel.