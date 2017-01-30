Monsanto sees delay on GMO corn permits in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) – A ban on planting genetically modified corn in Mexico is likely to continue for years as a slow-moving legal battle grinds on, said a top executive of U.S.-based seed and agrochemical company Monsanto Co.

Last week, a Mexican court upheld a late 2013 ruling that temporarily halted even pilot plots of GMO corn following a legal challenge over its effects on the environment.

“It’s going to take a long while for all the evidence to be presented,” Monsanto regional corporate director Laura Tamayo said in an interview. “I think we’re talking years.”

The impasse comes as yellow corn imports are expected to rise by more than a fifth next season on higher production costs and a weak peso, from about 15 million tonnes in the 2016-17 cycle that ends in March.

While Mexico is self-sufficient in white corn used to make the country’s staple tortillas, it depends on imports of mostly GMO yellow corn from the United States for its livestock.

Several years ago, Monsanto submitted two applications for the commercial planting of GMO corn in Mexico. Both sought 700,000 hectares (1.7 million acres) in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the country’s largest corn-producing area.

Both applications are still pending for Monsanto, the subject of a $66 billion takeover by Germany’s Bayer AG .

Mexico is the birthplace of modern corn, domesticated about 8,000 years ago and today the planet’s most-produced grain.

If new U.S. President Donald Trump upends the North American Free Trade Agreement as he has threatened and U.S. supplies are not longer available, Tamayo said Mexico might have to look to other major corn producers, like Argentina and Brazil.

Prominent Mexican politicians, including former President Felipe Calderon, say the nation should consider ending purchases from U.S. corn producers in favour of Brazil and Argentina if Trump applies new taxes on Mexican exports to its northern neighbour.

“But there’s no magic wand to do that,” she said. It would be “disastrous” in the short term to source from new South American suppliers since that would mean higher transport and other costs, she added.

To boost both yellow and white corn output in the near term, Tamayo said Monsanto was about a year and half away from introducing what it dubs “nano corn,” a conventional hybrid variety that she says is about 20 percent more productive.

The smaller, shorter plant with less foliage aims to divert more growth into the actual fruit, said Tamayo, who previously worked for Coca-Cola Co and commodities trader Cargill.

Monsanto’s main business in Mexico is developing and selling conventional corn seeds and vegetable seeds, but Tamayo says the company is determined to defend the benefits of genetically modified crops on scientific grounds.

Nevertheless, she noted that for years Monsanto did not see the need to persuade consumers and focused exclusively on convincing farmers to buy its products, allowing some environmental organizations to dominate the debate.

Critics say genetically modified corn plantings will contaminate age-old native varieties and that toxins designed to protect the GMO grain against pests may be linked to elevated insect mortality.

“We made a mistake; it’s just that simple,” Tamayo said. “For 18 years we didn’t explain (to the consumer) what is biotechnology, what’s it for and why it’s safe.”

  • richard

    No Laura, you did explain it… and the consumer neither believes you nor do they want it, because its all about chemistry and cheap food……Why would Mexico trade off eight thousand years of land race vigor and flavor….. for mutant, chemically induced corporate germplasm, guaranteed to contaminate the proud history of real food? As per usual you people are beating a dead horse…. I may need to call the humane society………

  • Harold

    (Reuters) “Last week, a Mexican court upheld a late 2013 ruling that temporarily halted even pilot plots of GMO corn following a legal challenge over its effects on the environment.”
    “Mexico is the birthplace of modern corn, domesticated about 8,000 years ago and today the planet’s most-produced grain.”

    Monsanto and Coca-cola Co. and Cargill and Laura Tamayo are all “in bed” together with the production of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). If Monsanto’s gmo corn were to destroy 8,000 years of modern corn, what then? Who’s gain?
    Typically anything coming from Reuters, likened also to CNN reporting, it normally hits my garbage can first, in favor of real news reporting. For the how-so, I shall repeat the following as example.
    Sept 30, 2004. Cargill, the largest privately-held corporation in the United States and a producer of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), challenged the Mexican tax on HCFS. The tax was levied on beverages sweetened with HFCS, but not those sweetened with cane sugar. As in the CPI and ADM cases, Mexico argued that the tax, which impeded U.S. exports of HFCS to Mexico, was legitimate as a counter to the U.S. refusal to open its market to Mexican cane sugar as stipulated by NAFTA. The tax also helped safeguard the Mexican cane sugar industry, consisting of hundreds of thousands of jobs, from the postNAFTA influx of U.S.-subsidized HFCS that threatened those jobs. Cargill asserted that Mexico’s HFCS tax violated NAFTA’s obligations concerning national treatment, most favored nation treatment, expropriation, fair and equitable treatment and performance standards. A tribunal ruled in favor of Cargill, awarding $77.3 million, the largest award to date in an investor-state dispute brought under a U.S. FTA. In addition, the tribunal ordered Mexico to pay for the tribunal’s costs and half of Cargill’s own legal fees. The tribunal decided that U.S. agribusiness 35 giant Cargill and Mexican sugar producers were “in like circumstances” and that the HFSC-only tax thus discriminated against Cargill, even though it also applied to Mexican HFCS producers. The tribunal further declared that the tax amounted to a NAFTA-banned performance requirement and a violation of Cargill’s right to “fair and equitable treatment.”
    77.3 million + 13.4 million interest. 90.7 million total settlement. (tax payer)
    This settlement did not come from a USA supreme Court decision or a Mexican supreme court order. it was ordered by the ISDS. This system – called Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) – empowers individual foreign corporations , to which there are thousands, to skirt domestic courts and sue governments before a secret panel of three corporate lawyers. These lawyers award the corporations unlimited sums to be paid by taxpayers, including for the loss of expected future profits. Their decisions are not subject to appeal. Final. NAFTA and ISDS are one.
    Looks like it is now Monsanto’s turn to attack natural resource policies, environmental protections, health and safety measures, pollution cleanup requirements ,and other public interest policies that Mexico relies upon to protect their safety and financial stability . In Canada there is no difference and such penalties undisclosed. If disclosed, it would display the government incompetence at it’s first signing.
    “We made a mistake; it’s just that simple,” Tamayo said. “For 18 years we didn’t explain (to the consumer) what is biotechnology, what’s it for and why it’s safe.”
    Do ya think?!!

