Huge Canadian canola crop a boon to crushers, exporters after off year

WINNIPEG (Reuters) — Canada’s expected record-large canola crop looks to re-stock the country’s seed exporters and crushers after a disappointing previous harvest, and top up already growing global oilseed supplies, industry sources said.

Canada is the world’s biggest producer of canola, which is mainly used to make vegetable oil for foods like potato chips and salad dressings. Statistics Canada pegs this year’s harvest at 14.7 million tonnes, but many traders and analysts expect output to be even higher.

A bountiful harvest is just what Canadian crushers and seed exporters need after last year’s 13.9-million tonne harvest left skimpy supplies by summer that inflated prices.

“We should have a fairly consistent or fluid pipeline for this entire year,” said Dean McQueen, vice-president of merchandising and transportation at Viterra, one of Western Canada’s two biggest crop handlers and owner of a canola plant in Manitoba.

This year’s bumper crop comes amid concerns that hot, dry weather will trim production of U.S. soybeans, a rival to canola in the global vegetable oil market.

Even so, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts global soybean production of nearly 282 million tonnes in 2013-14, an increase of five percent from the previous year. The world canola/rapeseed harvest is forecast around 66 million tonnes, up nearly seven percent, while global palm oil output of 58 million tonnes also looks to rise five percent, according to USDA.

There are few worries, however, that canola demand can keep pace with supply.

“The cupboard was pretty bare at the end of (2012-13), so I don’t see us having a huge excess of production lying around,” said Kevin Price, senior trader for the Canadian office of Singapore-based Agrocorp International.

“Canola can differentiate itself in the market quite well.”

ADVERTISMENT

The industry markets canola oil as one of the healthiest vegetable oils, due to its low level of saturated fat.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada estimates that Canadian canola exports will climb by 450,000 tonnes or six percent in 2013-14 due to larger supplies and strong global consumption.

Canada exported 7.2 million tonnes of canola seed in 2012-13, down 16 percent from the previous year. China was the biggest export destination, followed closely by Japan.

Japanese purchases should remain steady, Price said, while Chinese buys are harder to predict.

“If the price is right, (China) will continue to buy,” he said.

Canada accounts for about 59 percent of global exports of canola, also known as rapeseed, followed by Australia and Ukraine.

The crushers who belong to Canadian Oilseed Processors Association processed 6.7 million tonnes of canola seed in 2012-13 (August/July), falling short of the previous year’s record-high seven million tonnes.

“You’re going to see a much higher crush number this year than we saw last year,” said Ken Campbell, vice-president of North American softseed crushing for Archer Daniels Midland.

ADVERTISMENT

The Illinois-based agribusiness giant, which operates two Canadian crushing plants, sees Canadian crushings of up to 7.5 million tonnes in 2013-14.

Crushers only used about 83 percent of their capacity in 2012-13, down from nearly 89 percent in the previous year. That was partly due to high canola prices that pinched margins.

But with prices tumbling as the new harvest arrives, margins on Wednesday were around $109 per tonne based on nearby futures contracts, up 43 percent from a month ago.

“I’m optimistic that the crushers are going to battle it out versus the exporters for seed,” Campbell said, adding that exporters will still likely claim most of the new crop.

The United States and China were the biggest importers in 2012-13 of Canadian canola oil, used for producing vegetable oil and biodiesel, and look to be big buyers again, McQueen said.

The U.S. also accounts for about 90 percent of exports of canola meal, used largely as animal feed.

Down the road, Canadian crushers will need even bigger supplies. ADM expects to complete construction of Canada’s largest biodiesel plant at Lloydminster, Alberta, within weeks, while Louis Dreyfus Commodities, Bunge Ltd. and Richardson International are all expanding.

Cargill Ltd. is building a new plant at Camrose, Alberta.

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

Reuters News Service

Also by this author

  • prakash

    WE WANT TO BUY CANOLA OIL 50,000 METRIC TONE WHAT WILL BE THE BEST PRICE.

    • Louise Douglas

      Dear Prakash

      We can supply you 50,000 metric tone of canola. kindly give us more detail of when you want it.

      Louise Douglas
      Tamo Trading
      tamo_trading82@live.com

      • artur

        We want by 38 000 metric tons canola oil before refinery .

        my email : qbae.artur@gmail.com

        • David Borsboom

          i have access to #1, cold pressed canola oil, from a new 3 press (36 ton/day)facility in central Alberta. Also more oil is available from other facility’s for more capacity.We are currently expanding and looking for markets to move the product if you are interested, please contact us. Call 403-380-9339 or email.

          • Carles

            Hi David Borsboom
            We re, from saudi arabia Riyadh. Our company want to import canola seeds.
            Our requirement per month 6500 mt.
            Kindly quote us best cif port jeddah saudi arabia price. Best regards

            Best regards
            Khalid

  • malik

    Dear sir/madam,im looking for canola oil grad A ,20feet container on trail basis,pls send me detail with ur best wholesale price CIF ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN,1ltr,5ltr 20ltr thanx

  • Han

    I would buy 5000 metric tone of canola meal monthly directly from crushers. Please contact me.

  • fazal

    Hello Dear Sir/Madam,
    I would like to buy canola seed to export on ongoing basis. plz quote ur price with detail info to mcfazal@hotmail.com

  • WE WOULD LIKE TO PURCHASE 50,000 METRIC TONS OF CANOLA OIL
    PLEASE CONTACT US AT DCENERGYC@GMAIL.COM

    BEST REGARDS
    MIRVIN LEFT HAD
    PURCHASING DEPARTMENT OF CANOLA OIL

  • Keith

    My company is agent for PR of China Food and Plant Minestry. We are seeking qualified crush suppliers of Canola and Rapeseed in large quantities shipped through Port of Prince Rupert BC
    Contact Keith@klainc.ca
    Indicate potential metric tones available and price

  • Hachem Sobh

    Dear Sir/Madam,
    We would like to know the cost of the 20 foot container of Canola Oil to Lebanon

  • Zulkar Nain Ahmed

    Want to know about buying canola oil for cooking. pls contact zulkarsamsung@yahoo.com

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

  • Robin Booker
    Robin Booker is a reporter and editor at Western Producer, specializing in social media, video and production issues. You can find him on twitter here: @CdnAg

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter