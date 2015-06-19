Bee losses consistent across Ontario

Contrary to anecdotal reports, winter bee colony losses in agricultural regions of Ontario are not worse than colony losses in less developed parts of the province.

Paul Kozak, Ontario’s provincial apiarist, said there are differences in winter losses from beekeeper to beekeeper, but losses in southern, central and northern Ontario are similar.

“We looked at all the responses that we got to our winter loss survey (in 2014) … and we actually did not see any difference between the regions. It was consistent throughout Ontario.”

Overall, colony losses were 58 percent in Ontario following the winter of 2013-14.

Bumble bee | USDA photo

According to Kozak’s winter loss report for 2014, published in February:

• Commercial beekeepers in the south lost 59.7 percent of their colonies.

• Commercial beekeepers in central Ontario lost 58.5 percent.

• Commercial beekeepers in the east lost 42.7.

• Non-commercial beekeepers in northern Ontario lost 62 percent of their colonies.

• Non-commercial beekeepers in the east lost 51.4 percent.

• Non-commercial beekeepers in central Ontario lost 44.3 percent.

• Non-commercial beekeepers in the south lost 34.9 percent.

Tibor Szabo, Ontario Beekeepers’ Association president, said earlier this spring that honeybees kept in regions with intensive agriculture, such as southern Ontario, were struggling compared to bees in more remote areas.

“Ontario is a big province and location, location, location is what it’s about,” he said. “Parts of Ontario have poison in the environment … and other parts do not. The guys that are in the north, where they’re not growing corn or soy … their bees are doing awesome. It’s night and day.”

This spring, the Ontario government unveiled new regulations to restrict the use of insecticide seed treatments on corn and soybean seeds. Neonicotinoid seed treatments have been linked to bee losses in North America and Europe.

Kozak said he would have to look back at previous years and examine 2015 data, but he doesn’t think there is a regional trend.

“Anecdotally, I’ve heard some similar stuff that there’s maybe less winter loss in parts of northern Ontario but … we really didn’t see that in our data.”

As of early June, Kozak said he was still evaluating colony loss data for the winter of 2014-15.

Early reports suggest Ontario beekeepers lost 30 to 35 percent of colonies last winter.

The Canadian Association of Professional Apiculturists typically releases data on bee colony losses in July.

Minimal bee kills in Ontario this spring

Heath Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency released data on Ontario bee losses June 18. The data indicates that apiarists reported bee deaths at 42 bee yards this year, so far.

Year            Honeybee incident reports

2012         241 bee yards
2013         259
2014         67
2015         42
Source: Pest Management Regulatory Agency

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com

  • RobertWager

    Can’t let facts get in the way of a perfectly orchestrated fear campaign by activists now can we?

    • richard

      …….And we certainly cant let pollinators get in the way of ‘progress’

  • Don

    From the data presented it is clear that bees can survive in ON whilst Neonics are still in use. Or that Neonic use is not the primary factor causing CCD and therefore a ban is premature. Might it also suggest that the ON government has been led down the proverbial garden path and is now standing in a patch of prickly weeds? No, that would be letting a good story get in the way of the facts.

    • richard

      ……kinda like farmers being led down the garden path…..by another quick trick fix from……you got it….. the usual suspects. Funny, with moratoriums on all over the planet those seeking “facts”…. carefully excluding them.

    • Nick

      “From the data presented it is clear that bees can survive in ON whilst Neonics are still in use. Or that Neonic use is not the primary factor causing CCD and therefore a ban is premature.” Really? How did you arrive at that conclusion?

      • Don

        Read the article where it says bee losses were comparable in the north and south growing regions. Also interesting to note the number of bee yards reporting incidents have decreased dramatically. All while Neonics remain in use.

        • Nick

          Of course they reported less this spring because most of the colonies died during the winter and the ones that made it were moved away from industrial agriculture before planting. Besides all that native pollinators are also in decline. You are trying to convince everyone that a pesticide that is thousands of times more toxic to bees than DDT doesn’t hurt bees, simply because Bayer, Syngenta or some farmer group is telling us so, right? In 2009 Italy banned seed treatment of corn and there was no hive loses reported during planting in apiaries located near these fields. It’s silly to even think that this is even debatable, the evidence is crystal clear; the question is what is going to be done about it? Ontario is moving in the right direction these nerve poisons need to be controlled!

    • Nick

      Why don’t you look at some of the peer reviewed data?
      1.Sebastien, C. Kessler, Erin Jo Tiedeken, Kerry L Simcock, Sophie Derveau, etc. Bees prefer foods containing neonicotinoid pesticides. Nature Magazine April 22, 2015.
      2.Maj Rundlof, Georg K.S. Andersson, Riccardo Bommaraco, Ingemar Fries, Veronica Henderstrom, Lina Herbertsson etc. Seed coating wih a neonicotinoid insecticide negatively affects wild bees. Nature Magazine, April 22, 2015
      3.Ecosystems services, agriculture and neonicotinoids. European Academies Science Advisory Council. April, 2015
      4.Jacob R. Pecenka, Jonathan G. Lundgren. Non-target effects of clothianidin on monarch butterflies. The Science of Nature, April 2015
      5.Margaret R. Douglas and John F. Tooker. Large-Scale Deployment of Seed Treatments Has Driven Rapid Increase in Use of Neonicotinoid Insecticides and Preemptive Pest Management in U.S. Field Crops Environmental Science & Technology
      DOI: 10.1021/es506141g
      6.Goulson D. (2015) Neonicotinoids impact bumblebee colony fitness in the field; a reanalysis of the UK’s Food & Environment Research Agency 2012 experiment. PeerJ 3:e854 https://dx.doi.org/10.7717/peerj.854
      7.A. Schaafsma, V. Limay-Rios, T. Baute, J. Smith, Y Xue. Neonicotinoid insecticide residues in surface water and soil associated with commercial maize (corn) fields in Southwestern Ontario. Feb. 24, 2015.
      8.Christopher A Mullin, Jing Chen, Julie D. Fine, Maryann T. Frazier, James L, Frazier. The formulation makes the honey bee poison. Pesticide Biochemistry and Physiology, January 2015.
      9.Christoper Moffet, Joao Goncalves Pacheco, Sheila Sharp, Andrew Sampson, Karen Bolan, Jeffrey Huang, Stephen Buckland, Christopher N. Connolley.Chronic exposure to neonicotinoids increases neuronal vulnerability to mitochrondrial dysfunction in the bumblebee (Bombus terrestris) The FASEB Journal, January 2015
      10.Oliver Samson-Robert, Genevieve Labrie, Madeleine Chagnon, Valerie Fournier:Neonicotinoid-contaminated puddles of water represent a risk of intoxication for honey bees. PlosOne Dec. 1, 2014
      11.Margaret R. Douglas, Jason R. Rohr and John F. Tooker, “Neonicotinoid insecticide travels through a soil food chain, disrupting biological control of non-target pests and decreasing soya bean yield. Department of Entomology, Pennsylvania State University Journal of Applied Ecology, 2015
      12.Christy A. Morrissey, Pierre Mineau, James H. Devries, Francisco Sanchez-Bayo, Matthias Liess, Michael C. Cavallaro, Karsten Liber. Neonicotinoid contamination of global surface waters and associate risk to aquatic invertebrates: A review. Environment International Journal 2014
      There is more if you need it.

    • ed

      The bees in the north are making up for their on average harsher conditions unknowingly by not being subjected to neonics. If all the bees in the southern grain growing areas died, the results would be have even clearer to the under analytical types among us. It would be interesting to here the false rationale that they could built around that.

      • Don

        “False rationale”, that’s kind self implicating, judging by the above comment. Put another way those who live in glass houses… Just refer to the RobertWager comment below.

        • ed

          Figures never lie, but liars can figure. This falls into the “what do you want the answer to be category”. These profit driven Corporate entities can take research that is 180 degrees from their own and both claim that it demonstrates the same thing and discredit it completely in a single breath while self proclaiming their own rock solid and apparently widely and generally accepted creditability. This is an amazing feat indeed and hats off to them for that if nothing else.

        • ConservativeDebt

          It’s ironic that the logical framework you use on the neonic issue is the same as that used by the defenders of the tobacco industry decades ago.

    • Agricultural Science

      The main cause of CCD is varroa mite along with reduced foraging habitat and diseases. The persist blame of neonics hides the real causes.

