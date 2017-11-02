Winner of our #Harvest17 photo contest announced

The Western Producer’s fall photo contest, #Harvest17, has come to an end, and we would like to thank everyone who contributed to this project.

We asked our readers to send us images of farm life and work during harvest, and we are extremely pleased with both the quality and volume of images that were submitted.

WP editors selected 20 of their favourite images from the album containing all the submitted images. To avoid having 20 similar photos in our top 20 we selected a variety of shots.

From these top 20 images one picture was randomly selected as our winner.



First prize for the #harvest17 photo contest is a Davis weather station, plus a two-year WeatherFarm service contract for the unit.

Congratulations Daelyn Hamill of Red Deer County for winning The Western Producer’s #Harvest17 fall photo contest, we hope the Weatherfarm weather station serves you well.

Here is Daelyn’s winning image!



Daelyn Hamill – Red Deer County, Hamill Farms

Below are the other 19 images that were selected in our top 20 images of the contest:



Vanessa Horner‎ – #Harvest17 in Blaine Lake, Saskatchewan. Horner Family Farms



Aine Perrin – Maple Creek Sk August 2017, smokey morning combine in the cypress hills



Dirt Sweat N Tears@farmermegzz – @LpgFarms combining #lentils yesterday #Harvest17 #farmlife #photography #agmorethanever @Case_IH @westernproducer



Kim Cameron@Chimbo43 – #harvest17 @westernproducer @Countyof40Mile #prairies #agriculture #farmlife #johndeere #combine #feedtheworld #backroads #canada150 #crops

Kleinsasser@farmer8230 – @westernproducer #Harvest17 @WeatherFarm #kindersley #barley @PremierBradWall #onthehomestratch



Karla Sunderland@karlaonthefarm – Grandpa combining wheat today in my back yard @westernproducer @AgMoreThanEver #harvest17 #adventuresinfarming #justlikelivinginparadise



Cameron Hildebrand@CameronHild – H&M Farms black #ediblebeans #harvest17 going extremely well with the weather & yields! @RedRiverGrainCo @westernproducer



Mitch Nesbitt@MNesbitt_Dekalb – It’s time for #RumseySoybeans #trial with @KowalchukFarms Thanks for all the hard work!! @elbrockstar @DEKALB_Canada @westernproducer #AbAg



Chris Nielsen – @ChrestenNielsen A Saskatchewan stand off. Final rounds #harvest17 @westernproducer



AJM Seeds – @Adrian_Moens Couple of my fav #harvest17 images. 1st pic in heavy smoke. 2st pic of @KevinSerfas @markserfas @Moomba5 @farmboy542 @westernproducer



Denis Boucher – @BoucherAG #harvest17 in the bin. Great crew was key. Thanks ! @Case_IH @AgMoreThanEver @westernproducer



Sonya Toews – @mom2dillon Beans for days… @westernproducer #harvest17



Kim Cameron – @Chimbo43 “Fire in the sky tonight” @westernproducer @countyoffortymile #harvest17 #kimmittfarm #prairies #southernalberta #grainbins #agriculture



Rebecca May – Near Central Butte, SK​



Karen Divorne‎ – Generation after Generation the legend continues. #harvest17

Divorne Farms Haywood Manitoba



Kelly Wilton – The most gorgeous sunset over this canola field!

Mark Seabrook



Sosefo Gordon – Prairie Island Farms. Franklin, MB



Tanis Eckart, Maple Creek, Sask.

Here are the rest of the images submitted to our #Harvest17 photo contest

