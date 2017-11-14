VIDEO: The future of glyphosate in Europe

The future use of the herbicide glyphosate is a highly charged political issue in Europe.

This video story from our partners at Reuters News Agency looks at how one British farmer sees the issues.

Last week the European Union’s 28 countries failed to approve or reject the European Commission’s proposal for a five-year extension to the licence allowing glyphosate to be used. If an extension is not passed, the herbicide’s European licence would expire Dec. 15.

Fourteen countries voted in favour, nine against and five abstained, not enough to secure a “qualified majority” under EU voting rules, the Commission said, adding that it would resubmit its proposal in the next two weeks, before the current authorization expires on Dec. 15.

ADVERTISMENT

In theory, the Commission could then push through the extension but it would prefer the governments make the call on an issue that has become politically charged.

Although Britain is leaving the European Union, what happens in Europe will have a major impact on British farms.