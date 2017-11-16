VIDEO: Limousin, Charolais in championship ring

EDMONTON — Two families with long histories in the cattle business received the nod at Farmfair when a Limousin bull and a Charolais cow-calf pair were named supreme champions.

Greenwood Canadian Impact ET owned by Scott and Jackie Payne of Greenwood Limousin and Angus in Lloydminster, Sask., earned their first supreme championship and a Dodge Ram truck.

“This is the first time for the supreme. We have been in the top five or top 10 probably 10 or 11 times,” said Jackie Payne after the show held Nov. 11 in Edmonton.

“The challenge is going up against other cattlemen, but it is pretty neat to represent your breed.”

The bull is owned in partnership with Rob Garner of Saskatchewan and Australian partners. It will be moving to the Garner operation for the spring breeding season after its show career ends at Canadian Western Agribition in Regina. This bull also won the championship at the Lloydminster Stockade and Roundup show earlier this fall.

Jayden Payne wins Supreme Champion with his Limousin bull. Here is how he’s feeling. #westcdnag #Farmfair pic.twitter.com/jqJfoKipMg — Jeremy Simes (@JeremySimes) November 12, 2017

“These people have been making just about the best purebred breeding stock there as long as I can remember,” said Rob Smith, chief executive officer of the Canadian Angus Association and show an-nouncer.

“There is tremendous commitment from the family to be the best they can,” he said.

A visibly excited Tyler Bullick won the supreme champion female award with a Charolais pair. The cow, named PZC Lily 5013 ET, earned him a new truck.

“We’re going to drive that truck home,” he said.

Owner of Prairie Cove Charolais at Bashaw, Alta., Bullick was hedging his bets before the show because he has made the top five before against competitors who hold multiple champion titles.

“The champions are hard to beat,” he said.

His family also won champion futurity calf and its mother was grand champion female at Farmfair two years ago. He had grand champion bull last year.

The family has been in the Charolais business since 1967, when Tyler’s grandfather, Bill Bullick, was among the first to import cattle from France.

It was a big risk. He bought shares in an imported cow and got the first bull calf for $10,000. He drove that two-day-old baby bull home in the front seat of the family truck. The bull became the foundation of the herd and was later sold for $33,000, said Tyler’s father, Tim Bullick, who ranches at Bowden, Alta.

After the Farmfair show, 92-year-old Bill Bullick was informed of his grandson’s win against 22 strong champions.

“You just never know. It is kind of a crap shoot because there are so many good ones,” said Tim.

The family won Farmfair seven years ago when they owned the champion bull with partners. They turned the truck over to them as a goodwill gesture. This time Tyler and his fiancé, Justine Schneider, are holding on to the keys.