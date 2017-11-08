Stop using antibiotics in healthy animals, WHO urges farmers

LONDON/CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization urged farmers on Tuesday to stop using antibiotics to promote growth and prevent disease in healthy animals because the practice fuels dangerous drug-resistant superbug infections in people.

Describing a lack of effective antibiotics for humans as “a security threat” on a par with “a sudden and deadly disease outbreak”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “strong and sustained action across all sectors” was vital to turn back the tide of resistance and “keep the world safe.”

The WHO “strongly recommends an overall reduction in the use of all classes of medically important antibiotics in food-producing animals, including complete restriction of these antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention without diagnosis,” the United Nations agency said in a statement.

Any use of antibiotics promotes the development and spread of so-called superbugs, multidrug-resistant infections that can evade the medicines designed to kill them.

According to the WHO’s statement, in some countries around 80 percent of total consumption of medically important antibiotics is in the animal sector. They are largely used in healthy animals to stop them getting sick and to speed up their growth.

The WHO said such use should be completely halted.

It said in sick animals, wherever possible, tests should first be conducted to determine the most effective and prudent antibiotic to treat their specific illness.

The WHO’s new guidelines “illustrate the degree to which our regulators and large food animal producers are falling short,” said Cameron Harsh, a senior manager for the Center for Food Safety, a U.S. advocacy group.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that medically important antibiotics should not be used for growth promotion in animals.

“The recommendations erroneously conflate disease prevention with growth promotion in animals,” Chavonda Jacobs-Young, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s acting chief scientist, said in a statement.

In the United States, Tyson Foods Inc has stopped using antibiotics to produce its retail line of chicken. Perdue Farms, a competitor, said it eliminated the routine use of antibiotics in chicken last year.

Sanderson Farms Inc, the third largest U.S. poultry producer, is the only large U.S. chicken producer that has not made a commitment to limit its use of medically important antibiotics.

The company had no immediate comment on Tuesday.

  • Denise

    Maybe it’s time we got back to the basics of life – in farming. Free range chickens and range fed cattle are doing very well and it is such a relief for consumers who want to shop responsibily.
    But then we have the factory hog industry….who are being dragged along, changing only when forced to and squealing all the way. They just don’t seem to get it!
    Consumers want to buy meat from animals that have been humanely raised.
    I know the swine industry exports well over ninety percent of their pork to other countries, so why should they care. And they don’t seem to care about their neighbours putting up with odors and unhealthy air quality. They deny environmental problems caused by hog slurry lagoons and too much waste.
    Maybe now it the time to get back to raising these unfortunate creatures in a responsible manner and closer to what nature intended.
    We all know what animals need to be healthy and cut down on disease. Now that the hog producers can’t use antibiotics to keep diseases at bay, maybe just maybe , they”ll cut a hole in the box, they are stuck in, and look outside for better ways
    Ways that included animals’ access to the fresh air,sunshine, straw, non -GMO feed. A little more work but now that they won’t be able to use antibiotics ,as a crutch, I don’t see any other choice, unless they enjoy hauling away piles of dead pigs and cleaning up diseased sites as they do now..
    Even when they were using antibiotics,excessively, they were still running into problems with epidemics of PEDv, PRRS, etc. and diseases that infect humans like swine flu and MRSA.
    It’s time to get real.

  • richard

    Funny. some of us including immunologists were suggesting this ten years ago……but of course we were just the “anti-science” crowd…..the luddites….the wacktivists??? When the smoke clears on this one, antibiotics as a growth promoter will go down in history with the likes of feeding bovine spinal tissue to bovines (BSE), or feeding poultry excrement to poultry (salmonella)…. both of which were approved with the blessing of Science (Inc.) Are we living on the planet of the apes?

