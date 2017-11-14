Saskatchewan MLA dies suddenly

Flags at the Saskatchewan legislature are at half-mast after Kevin Phillips, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for Melfort, died suddenly Nov. 13.

He was 63.

Premier Brad Wall expressed his condolences to Phillips’ family.

“Kevin was back in Regina yesterday, getting ready for another week of doing what he loved to do — representing the people of Melfort in the assembly — so his passing was completely without warning,” he said in a statement.

Phillips was first elected in the 2011 provincial election and re-elected in 2016. He was most recently the government deputy whip.

He worked in business and advertising and was a partner in the Melfort Journal newspaper for more than 25 years.

He was mayor of Melfort before his election as MLA and had also been chair of the Melfort school division and the Kinsmen Club.

He leaves his wife, April, four children and five grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending. A book of condolences will be available in the legislative building rotunda beginning tomorrow.

