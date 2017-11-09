Man. hog sector says carbon tax on heating will swallow profits

Producers eat cost 

Manitoba’s proposed new carbon tax could cost hog farmers thousands of dollars a year, says the province’s hog farming organization. 

Farm fuel such as diesel and gasoline will be exempted from the carbon tax of $25 per tonne, but so far there is no guarantee that the levy won’t be imposed on propane and natural gas used to heat hog barns. 

“We’re not going to shut down barns or not heat them, but … it eats into the margin,” said Andrew Dickson, general manager of the Manitoba Pork Council. 

Heating is common in Manitoba’s frigid winter conditions and costs can add up.  

For instance, the pork council said a number of its members have assessed what a 5.7 cents per cubic metre of natural gas tax and a 4.6 cents per cubic metre of propane tax would cost. 

One member said that would have cost his sow barn $5,700 on top of the $12,000 in natural gas he used last year. 

A 3,000 farrow to finish operation would have seen its heating bill jump by $9,400, Dickson said. 

One major production company estimated its cost would be $59,000 more with the 5.7 cent and 4.6 cent taxes. 

Manitoba’s carbon tax is being imposed reluctantly by the provincial government, which has fought against the federal government’s desire to require a $50 per tonne of carbon tax within the next five years. 

It determined it did not have the legal power to refuse to collect a carbon levy but could implement its own if it had a roughly similar impact to the federal plan. 

Farmers are being specifically exempted from the tax, at least for fuel, but the status of energy sources used for heating has not been determined, Premier Brian Pallister and Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said at the announcement. 

The purpose of carbon taxes is to discourage use of carbon-emitting substances and activities by making them more expensive. 

The problem for export-oriented or North American priced commodities such as pork and most western Canadian farm products is that producers do not have a direct ability to pass on their increased costs to customers. The world price is the world price. 

That’s why the provincial government has objected to the tax demand and tried to shelter farmers from its immediate impact. 

The federal government has not said it will accept Manitoba’s plan as sufficient. 

Dickson said hog farmers’ reliance on heating fuel makes them susceptible to a substantial hit if heating fuel is not also exempted. 

Higher prices won’t make them more efficient because they are already hyper-conscious of costs after years of tight margins and periodic losses. 

“You can put taxes on, but you are just making us less competitive,” said Dickson. 

If the government does decide it has to impose the carbon tax on propane and natural gas, it should take the money raised to help farmers reduce their energy costs. 

“Why don’t you put it in things like rural infrastructure that you can actually use?” said Dickson. 

Building water and natural gas lines to hog production areas would help a lot, he added. 

“The big one is getting away from propane,” Dickson said about the relatively more expensive heating source. 

Dickson cautioned that British Columbia’s experience with imposing carbon taxes on heating for greenhouses saw many close and move across the border to Washington state. 

Ed White — Winnipeg bureau

  • Denise

    Another major factory hog site fire in southeast Manitoba!!!
    No escape routes for the hogs.
    This should be illegal!!!!!! I can’t believe they get away with this time and time again.
    What kind of a society do we live in that allows animals to be incinerated to death in these fire traps on a regular basis?
    WHat is the total number of hogs burned to death since 2002? – Someone calculated 80,000 hogs. Here’s thousands more to add to the list.
    Did they die in vain? Of course they did. If 80,000 hogs perishing in barn fires, since 2002, doesn’t bring about change ,why would another 7000 or so more burned to death change the status quo.
    Nothing will change, unless the government and insurance companies force these guys to do so.
    Manitoba government doesn’t care. No humanity there.THey are more concerned with loosening the regulations ,for the hog industry, than protecting these vulunerable animals.
    I don’t know why the insurance companies won’t make it part of their policies to ensure escape routes are available and/ or sprinkler systems installed. Do SOMETHING responsible , please… In our homes we have to meet specific fire safety standards or we can’t get insurance.
    Are they too intimidated by the hog industry and government to take proper action?
    Man’s inhumanity to man is bad enough but inhumanity toward helpless animals is worse..
    Is this the kind of freedom Canadian soldiers fought and died for? Freedom to be irresponsible?
    Canadians felt such a strong responsibility to “do the right thing”, they volunteered to fight for our freedoms. They didn’t have to be told to do so by their government.

  • Denise

    I might as well save my breath about the 7500 hogs burned to death in SE Manitoba.
    PEDv outbreaks = barnfires

  • Denise

    NO mention of the 7500 hogs burned to death in SE Manitoba, in the WP. How come?

    • We’re aware of it, Denise. We were all off due to the Remembrance Day stat holiday when it occurred. A story is forthcoming.
      Cheers,
      Paul – WP web editor

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

