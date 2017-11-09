Letters to the editor – November 11, 2017

An equitable society

We are often told that there is not enough money available to create a genuine equitable society to provide the basic needs of life for all human beings.  So why even try?

However, a team of economists set out to establish the fact that an equitable society  is possible if we cut out or reduce programs that collect billions of dollars to fund corporations, or those who are already wealthy.

These include ending fossil fuel subsidies (worth about $775 billion globally), getting a fairer share of the financial sectors earnings by imposing a transaction tax (which could raise $650 billion globally, according to the European Parliament), increasing royalties on fossil fuel extractions, raising income tax on corporations and the wealthiest people, (lots of room there, a one percent billionaire’s tax alone could raise $45 billion globally).

According to the United Nations, a progressive carbon tax (at  $50 per metric ton of CO2, emitted in developed countries), would raise an estimated $450 billion annually, and if the top 10 global military spenders were cut by 25 percent, that would free up $325 billion (these are numbers reported by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute).

However, this group forgot to mention the fact  that billions of dollars of taxable money — perhaps the greatest revenue potential of all — are illegally siphoned off to off-shore tax havens. It is the responsibility of government to shut down the availability of those tax havens. Siphoning off taxable money to offshore tax havens should be considered a crime. Those evading the payment of legal taxes should be fined the appropriate amounts to discourage them from evading the payment of legal taxes.

It is the responsibility  of voters to inform their political leaders that an equitable society is possible. Presently, more money is being accumulated by those already wealthy, instead being used to fund programs that would contribute to society in general.

A genuine equitable society would a make a tremendous contribution towards decreasing criminal acts.  This would then allow human beings to  interact within an evolving peaceful environment in the daily lives of all citizens.

Leo Kurtenbach,
Saskatoon, Sask.

Lament loss of CWB

Five years after the loss of the Canadian Wheat Board, farmers have turned back the clock 100 years.

The farmers missed the boat by letting both the Saskatchewan Party and the federal Tories get rid of the CWB — at what cost to them?

Commodity prices posted publicly are usually the lowest available.

Farmers shipping their grain wind up begging for a good price. Today, No.1 wheat with 11 percent protein is selling for $4.23 per bushel.

Wheat export price in Vancouver is $9.44 per bu. and in Thunder Bay $11.80 per bu. Six years ago I sold my No. 1 wheat to the CWB at $8.50 per bu. So much for the open market, but not so open information.

The blame is on every farmer who was sleeping at the switch.  In the last election Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz announced you could sell all the grain you produced — but at what price?

For example, the average farmer today produces 70,000 bu. of wheat. Five years ago, No. 1 wheat 13.5 percent was $8.50 per bu., so if you sold 70,000 bu. you would get $595,000.

Today you are likely to get $5.10 per bu., so 70,000 bu. would bring $350,000. Instead of getting $595,000 for his crop, the farmer gets $350,000 — a loss of $245,000. This amount of loss over the five years without the CWB comes to $1,225,000.

Under the CWB, farmers would get paid 88 percent of export prices. Today, under the open market, we get 40 percent.

Farming without the Crow rate and the CWB is hard to do. Other farm leaders were destroying what our forefathers fought for.

How can anyone’s farm survive on wheat at $5 per bu. and canola at$12 per bu.? A four-wheel-drive tractor imported from the U.S. costs $700,000.

With $5 wheat you need 140,000 bu. to buy the tractor. At 30 bu. per acre, you need 4,700 acres to grow the crop to pay for this tractor. 

The big farmers have been sleeping since the loss of the CWB. Farm Credit (Canada) tells us a three-year loss is the end of farming. Big volumes of grain do not pay the outstanding bills.

Because the big farmers did not support the CWB their only option is to sell out or to downsize.

We have to thank both the federal and provincial conservative governments for this. 

Edward Sagan
Director, National Farmers Union
Saskatchewan Region
Melville, Sask. 

  • Harold

    Leo. if you want to destroy an Ant-hill, introduce the ants to the values of money and have them pursue money rather than to do what the are doing now; you will see them self-destruct. The brains of the Ants are far superior to that of the human intellect. All of the ants needs are met without money by everyone supplying everybody’s possible needs from the local resources that surround them and they each take on separate labor tasks within their own capabilities and do it freely which results in all needs cared for. We could duplicate the same without the use of money but our intelligence forbids it in favor of the turmoil that we would much rather enjoy. Money creates power and power creates control and control creates waste, pollution, overuse of resources, crime, abundance of possessions, hunger, unemployment, bondage and its servitude, and the list of problems goes on and on. It won’t be a “team of economists” that resolves the world’s problems. Adjusting Money does not resolve the problems that money itself creates. What is Ant like? Getting gas freely (no charge) made possible by all those supplying it at no wages right from the ground to the pump. Those gas suppliers go to their own homes that were built freely by others, all the way back into the woods, and they enjoy all of their utilities in the same light by those offering it freely. . Food is obtained freely at the market by those freely supplying food and all the suppliers needs, like everyone else, utilities are provided to the farm freely. Those who love the farm would have no reason to leave it. Without the need of wages, pesticide use could be eliminated by the free help to remove weeds. Help would come to the farmer by the mere asking. Every aspect of needs can be created and given freely because everyone’s own needs were given freely in the same light. Trade between countries not identical would be by bond for equal exchange and not for the value of money but value of goods. This concept does not remove any measures of today; every measure would become greatly enhanced and 5 star. For example, longevity would be built into every product eliminating waste. Where would crime go if all things were free? Government would become a house of records and trade bonds, and world representation and not a hub of power over us. Simply put, if all of your needs are met, what wages do you need, and who can bind you into servitude other than yourself in the interests you wish to pursue and excel in. You wouldn’t need to own a car, truck, trailer, cargo van, mini bus, for example, you would just go and get one from a parking lot or dealer as needs at the time be and return it when you were done; the mechanic will want something to do. When the dealers do not have enough of a Varity to meet local needs they exchange with other dealers or order more. With no unemployment there is likely too much employment and most will need to take time off resulting in a three day work week or less per say. There would be no shortage of staff at the hospital or schools and you would see only the staff that wants to be there and to excel. TV and media news would change from BS news to truth news because in BS they have nothing to gain and no money to protect. People would be “living a life” rather than “making a living” with money as we now do. This is not the illustration of Utopia, it is an illustration of a society just simply changing their mind and eliminating the value of money. Canada has oil and distributed in Canada freely and our needs met is the extra oil not also a bond for trade for imported material. Once imported, the import is still free: Exchanging oil for a car per say doesn’t cost us anything. Creating a Canadian auto plant doesn’t cost us anything. We have heard that money is at the root of all evil but very few understand the meaning. From the eye of an ant you can see where corruption and the power to corrupt exist. When the Banks close or the money is scarce, or the money value changes, or the ATM is not working, or a payment is due, the Ants don’t give a damn; they have designed and protected themselves that way. Wealthy in deed.

