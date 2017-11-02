Glyphosate misinformation continues

The freedom to share an opinion on a mass scale used to come with more responsibilities. There was a responsibility to inform and not to mislead. If you did too much of the latter, often the platform on which you preached would fail after the money to maintain it ran out. 

Folks who read your stuff or listened to it would stop because it was a waste of their time or insulted their intelligence. When you lost their attentions, you lost the advertisers who paid you to let them hang around. That is mostly how the media works.  

At The Western Producer, we work hard to deliver the truth and invest heavily in professional journalists to meet what we expect are your information needs. So far in our nearly 100 years of business, you and your forbearers have chosen to provide us your money and your time, more so than any other information provider in our industry.  

There were always media out there that would preach to the converted: some publications and talk-radio shows. There is nothing wrong with that, as long as everyone knows what kind of information is being sold and how much salt should be served with it. 

The internet has meant everyone could be a mass-scale publisher: no presses, radio station or pricey journalist investments required. As a result, preaching to the converted got louder. 

Now anyone can help the average consumer develop a hate for glyphosate or genetic modification using a nearly free website. 

And the big boys haven’t failed to get in on the alternative-truth action of looking for vulnerable congregations. Fox in the United States has become the Republican state broadcaster and propagandist. And the New York Times has been allowing its credibility to be undermined by some of its regular columnists. 

While genetic modification and glyphosate have been recent Times targets, the insecticide chlorpyrifos is its latest anti-science focus. Journalist and Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof has tied the chemical’s origins to Nazi Germany and its risk to children. This is despite American, Canadian and European government agency scientists assurances of its safety. 

Agriculture and food production, like many forms of reality, appears to be at risk of too many opinions and too little information. 

    Agriculture and food production are destroying it’s soil, nutrients, and viability from the lies of the GMO and chemical companies.
    All one has to do is read a few pages of the lawsuit against Monsanto to see how often the truth has been manipulated, covered up, and twisted in order to have your publication and farmers buy into their poison system.
    Please read the truth anf protect your farms and families.

    Link to brief
    http://baumhedlundlaw.com/pdf/monsanto-documents/daubert-brief/Plaintiffs-1-Response-in-Opposition-to-Monsanto-Companys-Daubert-and-Summary-Judgment-Motion.pdf

  • richard

    Let me get this straight Michael…..The future of glyphosate is in danger because of misinformation being spread by those big mean activists on social media? Seriously?…. Glyphosate is finished because of its own hubris….full stop. It is the most used and abused chemical in the history of civilization and in spite of the fact that industry was warned ten years ago that using it as a growth regulator was going to bring big pain…ritual abuse continued…… Maltsters, oat processors, foreign buyers of wheat, durum, oats and barley….pulse buyers all made public and private objections to its use…. with the result that all exports of Canadian grains including organic have now to be tested for residuals….. Glyphosate was originally registered as a mineral chelator, a boiler cleaner, later patented as an antibiotic/antimicrobial…..finally as a herbicide. It was never designed to be a growth regulator….. pouring a systemic toxin on living seeds at harvest is nothing more than willful ignorance. The fact that its cheap and works aint gonna save it…..as per usual the public sees nothing in it for themselves but ongoing manipulation by institutionalized arrogance…. Projecting blame for this on social activists is just another example of better living through denial.

