Windstorm, grass fires wreak havoc in Saskatchewan, Alberta

UPDATED – 1300 CST October 18, 2017 – Four Alberta municipalities remain under a state of local emergency resulting from high winds and numerous wildfires, and wind warnings remain in effect in some areas. Crowsnest Pass, the M.D. of Acadia, Wheatland County and Medicine Hat remain on high alert.

In the Crowsnest Pass, a wildfire continues to burn out of control in Alberta’s deep southwest near Coleman. One part of the town has been evacuated and the rest of town residents are on standby to evacuate.

Two barns and two outbuildings have been confirmed lost to fire, according to the most recent Alberta government update.

The fish hatchery west of Coleman also sustained damage but the extent is not known. Highway 3 west from Coleman to British Columbia was closed last night and remains closed so far today.

Four homes burned last night in Gleichen and two in Stobart, which are in Wheatland County, the area around Strathmore. Some residents were evacuated last night but that order has been lifted, the government said.

Two homes were burned on the Siksika First Nation, south of Strathmore.

Another two homes were lost in Acadia Valley, on the Alberta side of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, in a wildfire that reportedly began near Hilda and spread under strong winds last night. Large areas of farmland have been affected in that blaze. Reports continue to come in.

One home in Airdrie, within Rockyview County north of Calgary, burned and a partial evacuation took place. Evacuees are now allowed to return.

A fire in the M.D. of Willow Creek, west of Lethbridge, is now out and those evacuated, mostly from Moon River Estates, are being allowed to return. There are no reports of losses.

In Cypress County, north of Medicine Hat, a fire is out and evacuees are allowed to return. Highway 41 has reopened after closure last night. Damage to farms, outbuildings and livestock has yet to be fully assessed.

In the city of Lethbridge, a grass fire burned part of the river coulees, putting some city residents under evacuation order. That fire was extinguished last night and residents allowed to return.

Peak wind speeds – Alberta

Numerous wildfires around southern Alberta yesterday were pushed by strong winds, making them difficult to fight and bring under control.

The high winds were a result of an intense low pressure system and a strong cold front, Environment Canada said.

The department reported the following unofficial peak wind speeds in the affected areas, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, all in kilometres per hour. Higher winds and/or gusts may have been recorded later in the day and last night, but have yet to be reported.

Acadia Valley 126

Claresholm 100

Crowsnest Pass 102

Gliechen 104

Lethbridge 113

Medicine Hat 102

Pincher Creek 107

Schuler 135

Strathmore 96

Waterton Dam 141

Fortis Alberta reported that more than 11,000 customers in southern Alberta were without electrical power yesterday at the peak of the wind storm and about 3,700 are still without power. Some 300 Fortis employees are working on restoration.

“The magnitude and frequency of the storms we’ve battled this year is unprecedented,” Fortis said on its website.

Saskatchewan

Raging grass fires in winds clocked at more than 130 kilometres per hour had residents of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on high alert last night.

Several communities were evacuated including Burstall and Leader, Sask., Hilda, Gleichen and Moon River Estates near Lethbridge, as well as a partial evacuation of Airdrie where one house was destroyed.

Reports this morning indicate most fires are now under control except for one in the Crowsnest Pass and evacuation orders are being lifted in some cases.

Wind warnings remain in effect in some locations as the weather system moves into Manitoba. Wind warnings have been issued in most of that province where wind was gusting to 102 km/hr in Dauphin this morning.

Raw video shot by SaskEnergy crew near Burstall, Sask.

At least three train derailments occurred in Alberta although it is unclear if the wind caused them all. Extensive damage to buildings in all affected regions has been reported.

Power remains out in many Saskatchewan communities including a large portion of Moose Jaw.

Peak wind speeds – Saskatchewan:

Help us ensure public safety. Call 310-2220 to report only electrical emergencies (fallen lines, fires, damage to equip.) at this time. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/WX1krTZcoc — SaskPower (@SaskPower) October 18, 2017

For sale, gently used 1650 bushel grain bin. Floor and roof sold separately at different locations 1/2 mile away. #skstorm @westernproducer pic.twitter.com/Xvxey2d8F0 — Chris Nielsen (@ChrestenNielsen) October 18, 2017

Casualties reported in Sask from fires last night. Waiting for details from RCMP. #skfire #skstorm — Karen Briere (@kjbriere) October 18, 2017

Three farms near Richmond affected by fire. One barn, house, shed at Tompkins destroyed. Reports of one farm at Burstall. #skstorm #skfire — Karen Briere (@kjbriere) October 18, 2017

Thousands of people across Sask without power. SaskPower expects most back up this afternoon except southwest may take until tomorrow. ADVERTISMENT — Karen Briere (@kjbriere) October 18, 2017

SK RCMP confirm single fatality from MVC 10 km south of Burstall on grid road. Unknown if related to fire or smoke. #skstorm #skfire — Karen Briere (@kjbriere) October 18, 2017

Two injured males were fighting fire in Tompkins area. #skstorm #skfire — Karen Briere (@kjbriere) October 18, 2017

Sasktel running on batteries in some places. Communications OK until batteries run out! #skstorm #skfire — Karen Briere (@kjbriere) October 18, 2017

My view at one point of fire right on the SASK/ AB border. This wind made fighting by hand impossible.People I know lost farms today. pic.twitter.com/7JroPRxvQY — Pat Kunz (@pat_kunz) October 18, 2017

View from tractor cab fighting Hilda/Burstall fire. Mostly very dusty due to the fields having no residue left. pic.twitter.com/7dbpvxhLF4 — Dean Fandrick (@Dean_Fandrick) October 18, 2017

Thankful to all who helped put out this blaze, was stopped 1 mile before our place in last nights wind #farmers #firedept #prayers pic.twitter.com/UWItByjJGq — Michael #farmer (@michwoll) October 18, 2017

Wind has shifted slight to more Westerly another fire starting at muskrat village SW side of stobart lake now. pic.twitter.com/heosPLozve — Brent McBean (@McBeanFarms) October 17, 2017

This was around 5pm when the wind changed and that front came through pic.twitter.com/9HxWYzz8bz — John Kowalchuk (@KowalchukFarms) October 18, 2017

Outside of Provost Ab Posted by Kyle Kostiuk on Tuesday, October 17, 2017