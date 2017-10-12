VIDEO: Foodgrains bank growing project makes use of show site

LANGHAM, Sask. — Soybeans were ceremoniously harvested at the Ag In Motion show site Oct. 3 when the Canadian Foodgrains Bank held a harvest event.

“This growing project is unique because it is really a three way project between the Canadian Food-grains Bank, Crop Production Services and Ag In Motion,” said Rick Block, regional representative for the foodgrains bank in Saskatchewan.

AIM provided 90 acres to grow the soybeans, CPS provided the crop inputs and agronomic advice and the foodgrains bank arranged for a farmer to grow the crop.

Gaylord Mierau, who farms east of Langham, seeded, sprayed and harrowed the crop. He has also grown 80 acres of crop for the foodgrains bank on his own farm in each of the past seven years.

“The work of the Canadian Food-grains Bank and its mission to end hunger is something that I’m passionate about,” Mierau said.

The thought of his granddaughter having little or nothing to eat also drives him to support the organization, he added.

“That motivates me big time,” he said.

“Each year there are millions in our world where that’s their reality.”

This was the first time Mierau grew soybeans, and he said the agronomic advice from CPS was crucial to the success of the project.

Rob O’Connor, AIM’s show director, said one of his goals is to use the land and facilities for events beyond the farm show in July.

AIM also worked with Ag Growth International on this project.

“We took that opportunity with CPS and AGI to demonstrate some of their products,” he said.

“So CPS provided the seeds for the soybeans and AGI is providing the storage and handling equipment for the storage of those beans as well.”