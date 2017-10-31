Seed Hawk gets new name

Seed Hawk Inc. is being rechristened Vaderstad Industries Inc., reflecting the fuller integration of the Seed Hawk brand within the Vaderstad Group.

Seed Hawk and Vaderstad have been working together since 2006 and in 2013 the Swedish agricultural equipment manufacturer bought full ownership of Seed Hawk and invested in a major expansion of the plant in Langbank, Sask.

The name change reflects the fuller integration of the Seed Hawk brand within the Vaderstad Group. Earlier this year the paint on Seed Hawk seeding systems switched to the red used on Vaderstad branded equipment.

“The joining of our businesses will positively impact the advancement and availability of our equipment for farmers in North America and around the world,” said Nigel Jones, chief executive of Vaderstad Industries Inc., in a news release.

The Seed Hawk seeder will continue to carry that name and the marketing network will remain the same.

Vaderstad is making a major move into North America with its high speed, precision planter technology. Most of its machines, such as the Tempo planter and vertical tillage tools, are destined for the American corn belt.

This spring in Hungary a 16-row Vaderstad Tempo corn planter set a new world record putting down 1,240 acres in 24 hours, breaking the old record of 1,108 acres set with a 24-row planter.