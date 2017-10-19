Protestors target hog manure

It was supposed to be a rally against changes to manure management regulations in Manitoba.

But the lunchtime rally, held Oct. 11 in Winnipeg, sounded more like a protest against “industrial hog production” in Canada.

Speakers at the event, including an MLA from the NDP, talked about the evils of factory farms and how Canada would be better off if all farms were 40 acres in size. One protestor held up a sign saying “bacon = suffering.”

James Beddome, leader of the provincial Green Party, generated the loudest cheer of the 30-minute protest with his comments about modern agriculture.

“It’s a common myth that industrial agriculture feeds the world. The reality is that industrial agriculture is inefficient. It uses more land. It uses more resources,” he said, as supporters nodded their heads. “Small-scale farm holdings, they’re the ones that use land much more efficiently.”

The speakers at the rally, protesting changes to manure management rules, didn’t mention the amount of nutrients that enter Lake Winnipeg from hog manure that runs off cropland.

Don Flaten, University of Manitoba soil scientist and nutrient management expert, said earlier this year that if all the hogs in Manitoba disappeared, it would barely make a difference in the amount of phosphorus entering the lake via creeks and rivers.

“My estimate is the most reduction you could expect, at the very most, (is) one to two percent,” said Flaten, who served on the Lake Winnipeg Stewardship Board and the Manitoba Phosphorus Expert Committee.

“And maybe less than that if the farmers using pig manure had to switch over to (commercial) fertilizers…. It’s not as big a contributor as most people would like to think.”

ADVERTISMENT

Many Manitobans are worried about the health of Lake Winnipeg because it’s overloaded with nutrients. In the 2000s massive algal blooms formed in the lake, with some visible from space.

Vicki Burns, who spoke at the protest and is a member of Hog Watch, an environmental and animal welfare group, said the current hog production practices in Manitoba are not sustainable and the industry is putting Lake Winnipeg at risk.

She added that farmers should switch over to organic hog production, as producers have in Quebec.

Burns doesn’t accept Flaten’s figures on the phosphorus contributions from Manitoba’s hog industry.

“Although I have much respect for Don’s work… he came up with those numbers based on strictly theoretical estimates,” she said. “He did not take any actual measurements of phosphorus in streams and creeks near hog manure lagoons or fields where the manure has been spread. So his estimates are based on assumptions about how much phosphorus crops should be taking up rather (than) on what is actually happening.”

Burns said she doesn’t know how much phosphorus is entering Lake Winnipeg because of hog manure.

“I cannot say what percentage of phosphorus inputs to Lake Winnipeg are from the current hog industry as I don’t think there has been a definitive study done.”

In 2006, the provincial government introduced a moratorium on new hog barn construction in Manitoba because of concerns around phosphorus and Lake Winnipeg.

ADVERTISMENT

The ban was later lifted, but hog barns could only be built if producers satisfied strict regulations around manure management.

Manitoba’s pork industry has been stuck in neutral for about 10 years because of the moratorium and because the regulations made it too difficult and too expensive to construct new hog barns.

Less than five new barns have been built in Manitoba over the last decade. In comparison, 200-250 new barns are constructed every year in Iowa.

Manitoba’s hog sector, which employs about 13,000 people and contributes $1.7 billion to the provincial economy, needs to replace aging barns built in the 1990s. It’s expected the industry will make the necessary investments and begin building when regulatory changes take force.

The Manitoba Pork Council has said that Manitoba will continue to have the strictest manure management regulations in North America, even after the proposed changes to streamline the rules.

Eric Reder, of the Wilderness Committee, an environmental group, said it’s difficult to compare Manitoba’s regulations to other states and provinces.

“I don’t know if they are (more restrictive)…. (But) just because they’re stringent doesn’t mean that they’re good. They’re not good.”

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

Robert Arnason — Winnipeg bureau

Also by this author

  • John Fefchak

    “Manitoba’s pork industry has been stuck in neutral for about 10 years because of the moratorium and because the regulations made it too difficult and too expensive to construct new hog barns”.

    TOO Expensive for hog Barns? Which means the Pork Industry want even a further environmental subsidy to continue their expansion. I thought it was TOO expensive for manure digesters for the removal of phosphorus,…..not constructing hog barns.
    Based on Manitoba’s Agriculture Yearbook and other sources of information, Dr. Don Flaten, soil scientist, shared the following ….quote ” 55% of the mechanically applied manure in Manitoba comes from pigs and 45% from other livestock or poultry. unquote”
    Manitoba’s Agriculture contribution of phosphorus to Lake Winnipeg has been recorded as 35%.

    The 2005 Interim Report of the Lake Winnipeg Stewardship Board was co-authored by Dr. Flaten. It makes one wonder if he is glossing over the real problems with the extreme build up of phosphorus (manure) in areas of concentrated hog production? He knows full well that when the NDP government of Manitoba placed a top regulation
    limit of over 800 lbs. of available phosphorus per acre, he and they were helping the
    hog industry by compensating for the lack of manure spread acres with a ‘license to
    pollute’. Most crops will use only 15-20 lbs. of phosphate a year.
    He was a main player in developing and recommending this regulation to the government. He knew then that industry was unwilling to incur the expense of transporting the manure from areas with too much to areas that could use it in a balanced way. They still don’t.
    Manitoba Pork want to build new barns as cheaply as possible in other areas of the province where the same regulation limits apply.
    Flaten is posturing and once again supporting the hog industry by proposing that polluting industries that want to operate as cheaply as possible can become environmentally sustainable simply by changing locations.

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter