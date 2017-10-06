Pea plant talks continue in Moose Jaw

Negotiations continue between the City of Moose Jaw and Canadian Protein Innovation on possible construction of a $100-million pea processing facility.

The city says it had extended the deadline to reach an agreement on the land purchase and servicing agreement until Nov. 30.

A previous extension from Aug. 31 to Oct. 3 had also been granted.

“It’s a big project,” said the city’s economic development officer Jim Dixon. “Each party is doing its due diligence and we’re really trying to work through the servicing agreement and to make the transactional land purchase happen and we’re very confident it will happen.”

The proponents outlined the project at an open house about a year ago.

CPI intends to process yellow peas into fractions of starch, protein and fibre for use in products such as noodles, candy, pasta, animal protein replacements and industrial uses.

The plant requires a potable water source, Dixon said, and wastewater will be pumped to lagoons and used in irrigation pivots.

Dixon said it isn’t unusual to have extensions on a project of this magnitude and he expects construction during 2018.

A statement issued by CPI through the city indicated the project is still a go.

“The contract details between CPI and (the city of) Moose Jaw are being discussed to ensure that both parties are well prepared for the construction and operation of the facility,” it said. “CPI appreciates the support of the Moose Jaw community and look forward to being part of it as we construct and operate the facility.”

The site is located in an industrial park in the city’s southeast.

Dixon added the recent announcement of a pea plant in Vanscoy isn’t a factor in the delay.

“There’s a huge market. There’s lots of demand,” he said. “We have lots of the crop available.”

