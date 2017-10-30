Latest cow-calf survey set to begin

The second western Canadian cow-calf survey is slated to start this fall.

The survey collects information on herd sizes, pregnancies, weaning weights and other production statistics from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

A complementary report allows participants to compare their operation with benchmarks in a given region. For example, results could show individual operators their calving rates and compare them with herds of a similar size.

All information is confidential and participants are eligible to receive up to $50 in gift cards.

Surveys are being distributed at farm meetings this fall or visit: www.wcccs.ca. The deadline is Feb. 28, 2018.

Further information is available from Barry Yaremcio at Alberta Agriculture at 403-742-7926 or Kathy Larson at the Western Beef Development Centre at 306-930-9354, or Benjamin Hamm of Manitoba Agriculture at 204-425-5050.

