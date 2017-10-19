Glyphosate on feed affects livestock: vet

A veterinarian in Shaunavon, Sask., believes feed with glyphosate residue adversely affects cattle health

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — A Saskatchewan veterinarian blames glyphosate in feed for livestock health concerns he has encountered but Monsanto disputes that claim, saying studies show gut microbes aren’t adversely affected by the chemical.

Dr. Ted Dupmeier, who operates his own practice at Shaunavon, told about 50 people at a recent event he called an awareness seminar that he began investigating after being unable to diagnose problems in a dairy herd in which cows were inexplicably dying. He said after removing feed that had been sprayed with glyphosate the problems were resolved.

“The other thing that really started to make me think about it as a veterinarian is, boy, I see a lot of clostridial problems,” he said in an interview. “When we have glyphosate in there, we’ll see the clostridial bugs go up even in vaccinated herds.”

He believes the problem is that glyphosate acts as an antibiotic, for which it is patented, and kills off good bacteria in the gut.

He presented two examples of problems in well-managed beef herds.

In a herd of 250, the producer reported navel infections, stillborns, weak calves and skeletal problems. The herd was eating Roundup Ready corn that had been sprayed twice.

Dupmeier said necropsies found fat, large livers that were mottled and friable, or like sawdust inside.

The lab found no disease or mycotoxins in the animals but did find glyphosate at 448 parts per billion in the corn.

Removing the feed, then feeding molasses to kickstart the rumen, resulted in healthy surviving calves.

In another case he discussed involving a herd of 350 cows, calves on a commercial creep ration were affected by coccidia.

Four calves died and treatment wasn’t working, Dupmeier said.

Glyphosate levels in the feed were measured at 548 ppb, he said.

After removing the creep ration and administering a multiple B vitamin and iron, the calves improved within three days and went to pasture after five days.

Academics have also raised concern about the effects of glyphosate on gut microbes for poultry, cattle and swine.

Monsanto, which developed glyphosate, disputes several 2013 studies regarding each of these species.

In a publication regarding genetically modified organisms and animal agriculture, Monsanto’s food safety scientific affairs lead John Vicini said studies have shown no microbial disruption in animals overall.

One study in sheep, for example, in which the animals were fed diets representing the highest glypho-sate residue in grass three to eight days after application, found no effect on rumen function, he said.

Monsanto spokesperson Trish Jordan said there is no scientific basis to blame glyphosate residue on animal feed for losses.

“Commercial livestock populations are the largest consumers of GE crops and globally billions of animals have been eating GE feed for almost two decades,” she said.

Dupmeier said he has no problems with the use of glyphosate, or with Monsanto, but he thinks more research is needed into how long animals can safely eat a certain amount.

He said the problem isn’t widespread because there is a tremendous difference in susceptibility. He finds young animals, swine and sheep most affected.

“There are many factors here. That’s why I’m saying this is an awareness meeting.”

  • Ena Valikov

    Commercial livestock consumers being the largest consumers of GMO is not a scientific argument against glyphosate affecting microbes adversely, and no one in their right mind would believe someone employed by Monsanto who has no clinical experience with animals opinion anyways. 3-6 day long studies ..don’t disprove glyphosate’s effects on this herd…only blinded clinical trials can, and Monsanto’s job as everyone knows by now is to deny damage due to glyphosate, deny liability until they are sued. In the meantime, any rational livestock owner should ask themselves: what does this animal expert have to gain by raising awareness of damaging health effects of glyphosate….just his own income, by preventing disease he is depriving livestock owners of his own services and fees. And Monsanto’s representatives by comparison, their own jobs and… 30-40 years of profit…billions of dollars ( just like tobacco), until their guilt is proven in a court of law beyond a shadow of any doubt. .

    • Sheryl McCumsey

      There are studies that show pathogenic bacteria are more resistant to this herbicide and normal flora more sensitive- so there is already evidence of this and so much more including the “monsanto papers.”

  • Poisons are toxic and causes diseases. That was discussed at UCSD last Tuesday.
    UCSDFoodExpo . Dr. Lustig believes that 75% of Human Health Care Costs are due to metabolic diseases. I believe that most of these are caused by the poisons: glyphosate, 2,4-D, Bt-toxin, & fluorosilicic acid. Another poisons has been added called dicamba. Of course heavy metals also cause problems.

  • Rob Bright

    It should be obvious to anyone by now that any study done by, funded by, or orchestrated by any of the big 6 agrochemical/ biotech corporations is not worth the paper its printed on. Monsanto is the worst violator of scientific procedures, conducting methodologically flawed studies to arrive at the conclusions most profitable for them. They manipulate data, lie, doctor studies, ghost write articles for corrupt academics who collude with them, and constantly deny what they’ve known for over 30 years: glyphosate causes cancer in animals and humans, and contributes to a slew of health problems.

    Our captured regulators (those government agencies mandated to protect human health and the environment) are useless puppets controlled by industry. They do nothing of benefit and are grossly incompetent when it comes to standing up to and forcing industry to comply with proper safety protocols and scientific rigor.

  • The cows are not the only ones who are #NotRoundupReady. I was running out of food that didn’t tear up my gut. Removing the synthetic chemicals and accompanying GMOs reversed 20 years of progressive “food” related pain and suffering in only 4 days! That was 5 years ago with barely a sniffle or an ache as long as I steer clear of these artificial food practices. How many suffer due to “policy”?

  • Sheryl McCumsey

    Do we really expect Monsanto will have issues with their own product? We keep hearing that this is not impacting human health- but currently we have huge numbers of folks with gut diseases in Canada AND the “monsanto papers” expose this company and its harm to thousands suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Then we have the fact that this isn’t working anymore- di-camba is causing yet more issues. Other nations are looking to agro-ecology and leaving this system of farming behind.

  • Denise

    Because hogs and poultry are rushed off to the slaughterhouse so quickly the evidence of glyphosate damage in these animals’ guts can be easily hidden. Affects us though because we eat their flesh!
    There are experiments showing the damage caused to pigs’ guts from glyphosate tainted feed. Raw, red and irritated guts of pigs fed on GM feed desiccated with Roundup vs healthy normal pink flesh of pigs’guts fed organically grown feed.
    With longer living animals, like dairy cattle and people, the adverse effects of eating glyphosate- tainted food becomes evident slowly over time. Sows are dying prematurely and miscarrying alot. Birthing problems.
    It’s good to hear a vet finally speak out. They must get so depressed seeing all the carnage. Poor animals suffering and dying,without a voice, while the lies and denials continue from from those who put profit ahead of everything and anybody else.

