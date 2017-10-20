Family of men injured fighting fire ‘overwhelmed by generosity’

A fundraising campaign for a Saskatchewan father and son severely injured while fighting a fire near Tompkins Oct. 17 far surpassed its goal in just one day.

The Gofundme campaign for Ron and Evan Wedrick set a goal of $5,000. Within a day 497 contributors had pledged nearly $72,000.

You can find that GoFundMe campaign here.

The community is also planning a benefit supper Nov. 4.

Twila Wedrick, Ron’s wife, said they are overwhelmed by the generosity.

“Our community is amazing,” she said from Calgary where both men are in hospital. “Hats off to everybody.”

She, Evan’s wife Kymberleigh and infant daughter Lou, and Evan’s sisters are all in Calgary where Twila said they will be for many months.

Neighbours have stepped in to take care of the families’ cattle. Fortunately the Wedricks had finished harvest early this year.

Ron, 43, is awake and communicating with his hands. Evan, 25, was sedated and in critical condition at last report.

“We have to be strong for them,” Twila said. “Positive thinking equals positive results.”

Meanwhile, a Gofundme campaign to raise money for Liz Hargrave, widow of Walsh, Alta. rancher James Hargrave who died fighting the fire, has nearly met its goal of $50,000. It sits at $42,000.

You can find that GoFundMe campaign here.

Officials continue to assess the impacts of the Oct. 17 fires in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com