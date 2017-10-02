AGT, Rebellion tap into SLIM funding

Saskatchewan pulse processor AGT Foods and Ingredients is one of two Saskatchewan companies that will share in more than $800,000 in government grants furnished through the Saskatchewan Lean Improvements to Manufacturing (SLIM) program.

Federal and provincial government officials announced in Regina Sept. 29 that AGT will receive $500,000 in SLIM funding to improve polishing, bagging and conveyor systems at the company’s pulse processing plant in Regina.

Saskatchewan micro-brewery Rebellion Brewing will also receive $330,000 to pay for exterior grain storage and a new canning system.

“Canada’s food processing industry is the single largest customer of Canadian farmers,” said federal public safety minister Ralph Goodale, who made the announcement on behalf of Canadian agriculture minister Lawrence MacAulay.

“Our government is proud to work with the province to increase productivity and efficiency in the food processing sector, adding value to our exports, creating jobs and supporting the long-term prosperity of our farmers.”

The SLIM program is part of the federal-provincial Growing Forward 2 framework.

According to a government news release, the SLIM program provides funding to help processors adopt new technologies and processes to improve productivity and efficiency.

Successful applicants can receive funding on 50 percent of eligible expenses, to a maximum of $500,000 per applicant.

In 2016, AGT reported a net loss of $42.5 million on sales of $1.97 billion.

