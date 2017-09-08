Steady harvest depletes fuel supply

Harvest has been going so steadily that some bulk fuel stations have had trouble keeping up with demand.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. said the Broadview bulk fuel site in eastern Saskatchewan was affected. Others across the Prairies have also seen shortages.

“The extremely high demand across the Prairies over the last couple of weeks has stressed our distribution network and resulted in short-term outages at some bulk plants, but harvest is advancing quickly and we anticipate inventory levels will recover quickly,” said an emailed statement from FCL.

The company said there are no production issues at the Regina refinery and there is adequate supply to meet harvest demand.

One farmer said the Broadview terminal was rationing fuel so that everyone could continue combining.

The continuing warm dry weather has allowed farmers to put in longer days and weeks this harvest instead of the stops and starts that often characterize the annual mega-project.

