Sask. fire ban extended

Saskatchewan has extended its fire ban due to continuing extreme fire risk.

A ban has been in place in some areas since Aug.1.

As of Aug. 31, open fires are prohibited in all provincial parks and recreation sites and on all provincial Crown land south of the Churchill River all the way to the US border.

Municipalities issue their own bans and residents should check with local councils.

In addition to open fires, fireworks are also prohibited.

Gas barbecues, pressurized stoves, propane firepits, charcoal briquettes and self-contained heating devices can still be used for cooking and heating.

The ban remains in effect until the environment ministry rescinds it.

About 1,500 people from northern communities have been evacuated to Saskatoon and Prince Albert due to wildfires.

