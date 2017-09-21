Organic company gives Sask. elevators new life

An American company that buys organic and non-genetically modified crops has bought two small elevators in Saskatchewan.

Pipeline Foods LLC, which identifies itself as a supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on non-GM and organic food and feed, said it is buying elevators in Wapella and Gull Lake.

Wapella, a 3,500 tonne facility, and Gull Lake, a 4,000 tonne facility, will each serve as a primary collection point for organic grain.

Pipeline Foods said in a news release it will store, screen and blend grains including barley, corn, rye, flax, lentils, oats, peas, soybeans and wheat, and then ship via truck or rail.

“These investments help Pipeline Foods move quickly toward our vision of building a more sustainable organic supply chain in agriculture,” Eric Jackson, chief executive officer of Pipeline Foods, said in the news release.

“The Wapella and Gull Lake grain elevators place us right in the heart of Canadian organic grain production, provide a new channel for farmers to do business, and allow us to connect this grain supply with food companies and manufacturers across the U.S.”

Both facilities are certified organic through Pro-Cert, which is accredited in the United States and Canada.

The company forecasts that each elevator will move 25,000 tonnes in 2018 with increasing capacity expected after initial capital investments are made this year.

Wapella and Gull Lake are located along the Trans-Canada Highway and the Canadian Pacific Railway.

At Wapella, Pipeline will have the switch to the main line rail reinstalled, reconnecting the facility to CP after being out of service for more than 15 years.