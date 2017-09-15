Missing blind goat found after three days away from rescue farm

A blind goat named Daisy is back home after she was believed to have been stolen from an animal rescue farm south of Edmonton.

“It’s been a pretty frantic few days,” said Chantele Theroux, a volunteer with the Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement near Wetaskiwin, Alta. “We have just been overwhelmed with emotion.”

The seven-month-old goat, who had its eyes and tongue eaten by crows shortly after it was born, had been missing since Sept. 10 before she was found late on Sept. 13.

Theroux said animal sanctuary staff believe Daisy was stolen because neighbours told them they saw a vehicle they didn’t recognize enter the organization’s field and heard dogs barking.

“We then noticed the gate was closed incorrectly,” she said. “So with that, combined and with what the neighbours saw, we concluded someone had taken her.

“We felt fear, shock and disbelief. We weren’t quite sure what to do.”

The organization asked for assistance from the RCMP and posted a $10,000 reward for help that leads to locating Daisy on its social media site.

As well, Theroux said sanctuary staff hired an animal communicator, who attempted to connect with Daisy through telepathy.

She said the communicator pointed search-and-rescue teams to a farm not far from the sanctuary, but they did not find the missing goat there.

However, while staff were making their way back to the sanctuary, a neighbour phoned and said she had found Daisy in her field, close to where the communicator suggested initially.

When staff retrieved Daisy, Theroux said the goat was “bone dry,” which she considered suspicious because it had been raining the night before.

“Daisy would have been wet if she had been there for a while,” she said. “So we think she was dropped off there. Someone wanted to likely abandon her close to the farm but it was dark outside.”

Theroux said the neighbour, who didn’t want to be identified, didn’t accept the $10,000 reward.

“She just wanted to pay it forward,” she said. “We’re super happy and relieved and hopefully, we can follow up and determine who did this, but there isn’t much we can do about that.”

