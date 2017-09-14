Letters to the editor – September 14, 2017

Disagreeing with Ritz

So there we have it.  Battlefords-Lloydminster MP and former Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz gets to ride off into the sunset after telling the world his version of saving the world (or at least western grain farming) by ending the CWB.

Unfortunately, the world is not quite as Ritz tells it.

For one thing, the CWB system was a sellers’ monopoly on behalf of farmers (the farmers being the sellers).  With the end of the CWB, the giant grain companies are now essentially a buyers’ monopoly, to the farmers’ disadvantage.

The most important and tangible difference of this situation is that farmers, who used to receive 85 percent of the export price under the CWB system, now under the buyers monopoly receive only 48 percent.

Of course, Ritz was not fazed by this at all.  He brazenly tells us that grain prices are higher now than they were under the CWB.

Sorry, but first of all, grain prices are subject to world market forces.  And secondly, prices may be higher but the farmers are receiving a smaller share of the pie under his “marketing freedom.”

In other words, farmers could be doing a lot better than they actually are now.

We are also witnessing that billions of dollars are being spent on upgrading grain handling facilities since the end of the CWB.  We see that the railways have added thousands of cars to their grain fleet. And yet, the ships lined up waiting to load at Vancouver are still running between 20 and 30 ships per day, compared to an average of only a few or none in the CWB days. This is a sure sign of a lack of co-ordination and inefficiency in the grain movement that is costing farmers.

And where is the transparency?

Tom Shelstad
Swift Current, Sask.

  • Harold

    Good comment. “Where is the transparency?” The CWB was sold in the utmost of secrecy, including sworn secrecy, therefore transparency and accountability to the public/farmers for the sale was never in their colluded back-room intentions. My information tells me that the CWB was created and owned by farmers and that the farmers owned all assets including the grain rail cars. The Government cannot sell what it does not own unless the CWB board approves that the Government is their Agent/owner. Prior to the sale, there was a telling shift in the Board and its members.
    The sale of the CWB sidelined the CWB (49%) and opened up the doors and the Canadian Boarders to globalists (51%) and their profit interests. Globalists by their very nature do not give a damn about Canadian interests, our constitution, or our publics wealth; only Canadian resources, and FOREIGN, and UNELECTED, the globalists thereafter regularly lobby governments to gain their corporate controls that favor them and their profits above that of Canadian interests. Your comment is the observation of the globalists and their control over our corrupt and secretive Government(s). The globalists are not self-sustained; they are also receiving cash handouts from our government and those large handouts of the taxpayer’s money are documented but go unreported by the Media. Where is our news media, one would ask; under the circumstances, they are just as corrupt. Furthermore, isn’t it interesting that the former Canadian owned CWB was never made into a powerful entity under the watch of our very own government(s), but yet in its failure, we still believe in the same governments “brilliance” and “say so” as if they were some form of a Deity. As a population, how we became so meaningless and so hypnotized is obvious; we’ve been government “schooled” to be that way.

  • John Fefchak

    I lost all respect for Gerry Ritz when he lost respect for the farmers.
    He made promises, than double-crossed farmers who supported the CWB .
    He is not a virtuous person.
    Amen to the following:
    ‘It It has been said that politics is the second oldest profession. I have learned that it bears a striking resemblance to the first.’ – Ronald Reagan

    • Harold

      What do Canadians do when their elected Representative lies to them? The answer: NOTHING; rather than deal with it, they wait for the next election and HOPE that the next representative is not a liar. (Harper next Trudeau) Today, the House of Commons IS NOT a House of Commons; it is a House void of Public Representation; a Public Common cannot be achieved other than a common that serves the politicians own personal interests or party interests – above that of their constituents. We are now made in servitude to the politician and majority party. Hence, Ronald Reagan quote. If the public will not assure freedom from government under their watch at all times, then freedom is not worth having and we/public accept all of their grievous burdens. Gerry Ritz was never brought to task by those who elected him and clearly by actions Gerry didn’t have the courage of even a mouse, and in like are all of the rest.
      If you want to see the almighty politician piss his pants, gather a 100 people or so all dressed in their finery and calmly go to his office and tell him in a calm but stern voice (one spokesmen) to stop doing what he is doing (no discussion) and give him a document saying the same, that is signed by all those who attended. (in and out – perhaps 10 minutes and everybody goes home) The visual will not leave the politicians mind. The police do not respond to a calm crowd and a calm and intelligent looking crowd does not gather negative press, so calm and well dressed is essential to getting the job done. The public should ignore what they see on TV and do things the right and honorable way instead. (MP’s have local offices)

  • ed

    Many of the Conservatives truly thought that their non CWB monopoly selling cartel model would provide better value to primary wheat producers. They demonstrated a Hugh lack of intelligence, knowledge and judgement on that file. They really didn’t have a hot clue on this one. A percentage of farmer may not be much wiser. We may never see a take home farm gate net price of $12.64 / bushel for #2 15.5protein Red Spring Wheat like we did in the 07-08 crop year when we still had the old CWB monopoly. Half that price seems a little more normal these days and is or course very unacceptable. Some people have said, “It feels good”. How?? We just don’t know. Maybe they thought it would feel good, it didn’t pan out, and they have just moved on to magic beans instead. Now feeling good may be a new grain cart, some vertical tillage and watching your soil blow around in the spring an not too recently seen or heard of levels. Their goes the neighborhood right. You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone but who needs good black dirt under a parking lot any way, right.

