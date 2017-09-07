Farmet Softer seeds at 13 m.p.h.

LANGHAM, Sask. — Andreas Bohn doesn’t like wasting time. He runs a Czech-built Farmet Softer eight-metre disc drill at 13 miles per hour when seeding his 2,500 acre farm at Prince Albert, Sask.

He typically seeds a quarter section per day with the high-speed Softer. Bohn explains the machine was originally designed to incorporate organic material in the fall, but it also works well for seeding and a granular application.

“On our farm, we work every square foot in the fall if we can, if weather allows. Just one pass with the Farmet makes the seedbed ready for spring,” says Bohn.

“In the fall, we use our big Canadian built tow-between air cart from the hoe drill, and we put down granular fertilizer. Disc everything and put down fertilizer. So then we’re ready to seed when spring comes.

“We have some big seeding equipment. We have a Flexi-Coil hoe drill and also this smaller eight-metre Farmet disc machine with a seeding tool for canola. We use different drills for different crops and conditions. But the disc drill gives us the best seed placement and best germination.”

In the ongoing debate over big/slow versus small/quick, does the Farmet Softer fall into the fast and furious category? Bohn says that’s really not what the debate should be about.

“I always say it depends on what you have in front of you. Consider your trash, soil moisture, how smooth is the surface of the field, weather forecast and everything else in front of you. Then decide what machine to use.

“Sometimes I run 45 degrees to the old seed row. I had started doing that in Germany 40 years ago. But not always 45 degrees. Sometimes 30. Sometimes 20. It’s better if you don’t have too much trash. We can run angles like that on land that had been seeded with a disc drill.

“But if we’re running the Farmet into hoe drill ground, then we run with the old seed rows, with the stubble. Otherwise you can make a big mess.”

Bohn says everything on the Farmet is hydraulically adjustable and there are no electronics. If you approach a wet spot, you lift the machine from the cab and run through on the baskets.

The smallest Softer is a three-metre unit for a three-point hitch. The largest Softer is an 11-metre unit with a list price of C$120,000. Bohn says that in the two years the drills have been available in Western Canada, he has sold a number of units into Alberta and Saskatchewan, but not many in Manitoba because he doesn’t yet have a dealer there.

For more information, contact ABF Machines at 306-960-5666.