Claas debuts suspended front, tracked rear axle tractor

Claas has introduced the first tractor that is achieving new parameters of operator comfort with both front and rear suspended axles.

The semi-tracked Claas Axion 900 Terra Trac is the first tractor that has a suspended front and rear axle and also has a substantially larger contact area compared to triangular tracks, which results in excellent directional stability, both in the field and in swift road travel.

Claas says it is not officially available yet, but it is going to be offered as an option for all Claas Axion models.

Optimum adaptation to the ground contours is key for low compaction. This is achieved by a 15-degree pivot range and the fact that the machine weight is distributed to all track rollers hydraulically.

The pivot point was moved forward, which shifts more weight to the rear axle. This benefits from a larger contact area and so can transmit tractor power to the ground more effectively while keeping compaction low.

The machine transfers more than 450 horsepower engine power to the ground without causing damage to the soil. At the same time, it does not exceed the statutory road width limit for Europe.

It won a silver medal from Agritechnica for 2017.

Look for Western Producer coverage from Agritechnica in November.