Sask. Conservatives left out of shadow cabinet

UPDATED – August 30 – 1655 CST – Conservative leader Andrew Scheer named a new shadow cabinet last week and it doesn’t include two of his Saskatchewan colleagues.

Gerry Ritz had been international trade critic, and David Anderson was agriculture critic prior to the duties announced Aug. 30.

Late Wednesday afternoon CTV News was reporting Gerry Ritz was set to retire from federal politics. CTV says Ritz’s office has confirmed he will make an announcement Thursday regarding the future of his political career.

Taking over at international trade is Dean Allison from Niagara West, while Luc Berthold from Megantic-L’Erable and associate John Barlow from Foothills in Alberta will handle agriculture and food.

Lisa Raitt from Milton remains deputy leader. Transport critic duties stay with Kelly Block from Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek (Sask.)

Former agriculture critic Chris Warkentin, from Grande Prairie-Mackenzie (Alta.), will serve as deputy opposition house leader and question period coordinator.

A full list of the shadow cabinet can be found at www.conservative.ca.

