Mandatory labels create inefficiencies bad for all

The arguments behind Italy’s move to require country-of-origin labelling for pasta are as limp as over-boiled spaghetti.

The label requirement is a protectionist trade barrier and unwelcome when beneficial global trade is under attack on many fronts.

Canada must respond aggressively against the labels because it hurts Canadian farmers and sets a regressive precedent.

The Italian government, under pressure from its farm community and some consumers, has instituted labelling requirements that force processors to label packages with information about the source of the semolina in pasta.

Pasta processors in Italy say it will increase their capital and administrative costs because they have to add bins to segregate the grain.

It raises the potential that Italian millers will try to pay less for Canadian and other durum grown outside Italy.

This is concerning because Italy is usually one of the top export markets for Canadian durum.

The new labels are a coup for Italian farmers who reject the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, fearing it will threaten their livelihoods.

CETA would phase out over seven years European tariffs on Canadian wheat and durum. Until now, the EU has had a variable import levy system on durum, with a maximum duty of 148 euros per tonne, which at current exchange rates is C$217.

Without this restriction, Italian pasta makers might import even more Canadian durum.

Italian farmers demonstrated near the Italian parliament in Rome early in July, arguing that consumers reject the production practices common in Canada. The farmers’ protest did not derail CETA, but they have had success with the labelling law.

Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina boasted that Italy was on the forefront of using labelling as a competitive tool.

However, there are good reasons why governments should limit their involvement in labelling to information important for health and safety. Any other use creates false economies, unfair advantages and inefficiencies that hurt us all.

Labelling should be voluntary and left to the marketplace. A processor can accept the cost of a verifiable attribute — say fair trade or locally sourced — and label their product to market it to people willing to pay the extra cost of getting the attribute they desire. Consumers who do not put an extra value on that attribute do not have to buy it.

The costs of voluntary labelling move up to consumers, not down to raw product suppliers. With mandatory labelling, the costs are mostly at the producer and manufacturer level.

That was certainly the case in the United States with its mandatory meat labelling law. Studies by economists at the University of Kansas and University of Missouri using economic modelling showed billions in added costs but almost no change in consumer buying trends.

Italian farmers have never supplied all the country’s durum needs. Currently they supply 60 to 70 percent. The imported durum helps the country’s world leading pasta export business.

The real effects of mandatory labelling are increased costs for Italian pasta manufacturers, making them less competitive on the international market and putting Italians out of work.

Canada must use every tool at its disposal to show the Italian government the folly of mandatory labels.

Bruce Dyck, Barb Glen, Brian MacLeod, D’Arce McMillan and Michael Raine collaborate in the writing of Western Producer editorials.

    Country of origin labelling is just anti-trade protectionism.
    Whereas, labelling ingredient content, from added sugars to glyphosate residues is consumer protection and should be a buyers right to know.
    Although, I most certainly do not buy any foodstuffs that has ‘made in China’ on it.
    I just don’t trust their water source and am concerned about human waste as fertilizer

    • Harold

      I agree with you that all labels are in place for consumer protection and not for the protection of the Industry. Our government agencies have twisted the meaning of labeling thereby providing protection to the industry over the health and demands of the public, and now the public on their own. It is obvious that the government doesn’t give a damn about what it forces the tobacco Industry to label nor the costs associated in order to protect the public. It is also obvious that Health Canada could not be trusted before labeling and therefore they cannot even be trusted now without the public’s oversight. It is obvious who the government is truly protecting.
      That being said, I want to gain a meaning to your use of “anti-trade protectionism” and as for me, it defies a logical definition.
      If Canada prevents a toxic product “made in China” from entering into our country by banning it, is this procedure called “anti-trade protectionism” or is it an action out of some existing form of legislation? “Anti-trade” is a politicized or Industry created nonsense word and “protectionism” is the policy theory (ism) that keeps the nonsense “anti-trade” word alive. Anti-trade is the same as saying anti-forward but politicized with protectionism; anti-forward will certainly gain a useless meaning and eliminate the clearer words – idle and reverse. The terms “anti-trade”, along with “anti-science” and the like, were first coined by those without the benefit of a formal education or is it something else. You cannot have a forward motion (trade) and a condition of stationary or reverse (anti) occurring at the same time. Because this is true, the “anti-trade” utterance is the product of social engineering and is used as a word illusion tool to gain the public’s mistrust of those who oppose any industry directives. Because the utterance lacks a clear meaning, it promotes a sense that the subject matter has already been thoroughly examined and is concluded and that further examination is not required. Examined by whom?
      I am sure that your more than reasonable demand for labeling content will be met by some industry calling you an anti-something or maybe its just bad like the WP likes to think. If you are eventually towed out of bay, it Certainly won’t be the government, Industry, or media doing it; it will be the consumer dollars of the knowledgeable such as yourself.

