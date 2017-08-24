Letters to the editor – August 24, 2017

Posted

Going down with the ship

There have been many comparisons between Premier Brad Wall and former premier Grant Devine over the years. Most notably, how each of them managed to rack up mounds of debt, paying out favours of party friends and supporters, while maintaining a primary target on privatization.

While Devine didn’t manage this very well, it would appear that Wall has succeeded on many levels. The only difference is he isn’t going down with the ship, like any good captain ought to. He gleefully racked up our provincial debt through P3 partnerships and questionable land transactions during the biggest boom time in our history.

He’s successfully managed to introduce controversial legislation that opens the road to the privatization of crown corporations. He managed to close the long-standing Saskatchewan Transportation Company, through a sneaky, albeit apparently legal, sell off and shut down. He also successfully made us the only province without a film employment tax credit and with a tax on insurance premiums.

Now…he’s gone. Poof. Vanished into thin air.

A responsible ship captain would have remained on board while the ship sank, but not Wall. He’s smart enough to jump ship even before the iceberg cometh. These poor souls are left on board, drinking and dancing, thinking nothing is wrong with the ship and gleefully going on their merry ways.

ADVERTISMENT

Don’t think there hasn’t been warning signs though. From the Why Tower Road Group, to the Saskatchewan PC Party, to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to lawsuit after lawsuit, the warning signs have been aplenty.

When that iceberg hits – and rest assured it will, folks – will you be one of the thousands remaining on board, or will you have jumped ship like so many of us have already, realizing that the captain is no longer anywhere to be found, and all he’s left for us is a dummy at the wheel in captain’s clothing.

Donald Neuls
Coppersands, Sask.

ADVERTISMENT

Donald Neuls 

Popular articles

  • Harold

    It seems to me Donald, that you and the majority others were living it up on land and unaccountable left Brad Wall to man the ship by himself. It stands to reason that if you are the only man on board the ship then it is rational to grab a life boat and continue the journey. Brad Wall has one vote – he cannot steer the committee. As with any Province, the people of Saskatchewan get the government that they deserve. In case you hadn’t noticed, the debt in every province has dramatically increased and it is due to conditions that cannot be controlled. When debt increases you have to look at debt reduction and when there is no fat to cut, public services have to be sold or public spending has to be cut, or more taxation, none of which earns anyone a gold star. Because of the increasing debt the Premier tries to make deals with corporations to encourage job growth in the province. Job growth equals more taxation to meet the debt. What the people of Saskatchewan fail to understand is that ordering from the government is like ordering from a 5 star restaurant. It cost you ten times plus tips more than what you can do at home for yourself. In both cases you pay the bill and there is debt. The people should stop asking the government to intervene in every aspect of their lives and in fact come together to repeal the Laws that encourage debt.
    But ahoy, they probably have excuses or wouldn’t even know how. I don’t live in the Province of Saskatchewan and I have nothing to gain by supporting Brad Wall but that doesn’t mean that I am any less observant. Do you have a solution to your problems or are you just finger-pointing: I don’t see that your Hat was ever in the Ring.

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter