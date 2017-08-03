Harvest17 Photo Contest

It’s time for The Western Producer’s annual harvest photo contest!

This year the first prize is a WeatherFarm weather station and a two year service contract, which retails for $2,750.00.

Please send your pictures of farm life and work during harvest to readerphotos@producer.com (subject: ‘Harvest17’), tweet them to @westernproducer, or post them on the WP Facebook wall to get your images included. Remember to include your location and name, so when you win we know whom to give the weather station to.

WP editors will chose their favourite 20 images, and then randomly draw the winner.

Please submit your images by October 31, 2017.

Here are previous photo contests by The Western Producer:

#Harvest16 photo contest

#Plant16 photo contest

#Harvest15: Album and Winners

#Plant15 : Album Winners

#Harvest14: Album Winners

#Plant14: Album Winners

#Harvest13: Album Winners

#Harvest13: video highlights