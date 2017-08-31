Boyd charged with environmental/wildlife violations

Former Saskatchewan cabinet minister Bill Boyd will appear in court later this fall on environmental charges.

He faces three counts under The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010 and one count under The Wildlife Habitat Protection Act.

Boyd allegedly altered the shoreline and habitat on farmland near Eston, Sask. If he is found guilty, he could be fined millions of dollars.

According to the government, the land is agricultural Crown land and protected under WHPA.

The shoreline alteration is said to have occurred on the South Saskatchewan River sometime this past spring.

Boyd will appear in court Oct. 10.

It’s the latest in a string of alleged wrongdoing by the former Kindersley MLA. He has been at the centre of concerns about overpayments for land for the Global Transportation Hub and most recently was found in conflict of interest for promoting a private irrigation company in China.

He has not been in cabinet for a year and announced in August he would resign as an MLA Sept. 1. After the conflict of interest finding, premier Brad Wall kicked Boyd out of caucus.

