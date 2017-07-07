Preparations for #AIM17 underway

The Ag In Motion gates won’t open to the public for two weeks, but The Western Producer snuck in for a sneak peak!
Here are a few pics from the #aim17 site today! pic.twitter.com/vm4g8YxfII
— Robin Booker (@CDNag) July 7, 2017
Mike Raine talks to DEKALB’s Connor Sierens about the company’s crop plots:
This is the fall rye field for the combine demonstration at #aim17 #westcdnag pic.twitter.com/wojN3nVGaU
— Robin Booker (@CDNag) July 7, 2017
Mike Raine provides a drive-by preview of the #AIM17 crop plots:
Quinoa plot growing at #aim17 pic.twitter.com/biUEACthKv
— Robin Booker (@CDNag) July 7, 2017
Mike Raine describes what producers can look forward to at Ag in Motion this year: