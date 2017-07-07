Preparations for #AIM17 underway

The Ag In Motion gates won’t open to the public for two weeks, but The Western Producer snuck in for a sneak peak!

Mike Raine talks to DEKALB’s Connor Sierens about the company’s crop plots:

Mike Raine provides a drive-by preview of the #AIM17 crop plots:

Mike Raine describes what producers can look forward to at Ag in Motion this year:

