Nilsson-owned firm buys Alta. feedlot from JBS

JBS is selling its 75,000 head feedlot at Brooks, Alta., to MCF Holdings for $50 million.

MCF Holdings is owned by Nilsson Bros., which is based in Alberta. The Nilsson family originally owned XL Foods at Brooks, but sold it to the Brazilian company in 2013 following a food safety crisis at the plant.

The feedlot was part of the Five Rivers network of companies in the American Midwest. The sale is part of a $1.8 billion divestment plan by JBS following a bribery scandal in Brazil.

News reports say JBS Canada will continue to operate the beef packing plant.

