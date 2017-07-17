Local entry wins Stampede’s auctioneer title

A day in the life for Dean Edge revolves around family, cattle sales and rodeo.

A long-time employee of the auction company, Vold Jones and Vold, Edge was named the champion international livestock auctioneer at the Calgary Stampede held July 7-16.

He competed against 23 other auctioneers from Canada, United States, Australia and South Africa and came away with a cheque for $10,000. He also earned a berth at the world livestock auctioneer championship in Wisconsin later this year.

An international panel of five judged the entrants on voice control, clarity, rhythm and the ability to engage the crowd.

During the fall and winter, Edge is sales manager for VJV and sells cattle out of Rimbey and Ponoka in central Alberta. While he has entered some auctioneer competitions in the past, more time was devoted to rodeo. He enters about 50 professional rodeos each year.

“The last couple years I have been in the calf roping in rodeo,” he said.

“I decided if I don’t get into the rodeo I would put 100 percent effort into this,” he said.

It is a busy life but he has been able to keep the two separate.

“As the rodeo season winds down the cattle markets start up,” he said.

His wife Jeanine is a barrel racer and their three children Erin, seven and five-year-old twins Lane and Lexie are also starting to ride competitively.

Runner up auctioneer this year was Trev Moravec of Schuyler, Nebraska.

Lincoln Mckinlay of Australia was rookie of the year and has worked as an auctioneer for five years selling mostly cattle.

