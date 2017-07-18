LIVE BLOG: Ag In Motion 2017

Not many three-year-olds have grown this rapidly, but the Ag In Motion show isn’t an average toddler.

Show manager Rob O’Connor says there are 409 exhibitors on site, up from around 200 just two short years ago.

WP and Glacier Farm Media reporters will be on site all week and even if you’re unable to attend the show in person you’ll be able to follow the action below.

This page will be updated continually during show hours with the latest stories, video and images from the #AIM17 site.

ADVERTISMENT

#AIM17 Tweets