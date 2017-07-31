Grain bins vandalized

Indian Head RCMP are investigating after two empty steel grain bins were reported damaged July 30 southeast of Indian Head, Sask. The bins’ owner suspects the damage was done in late June.

Police say the bins were empty at the time they were damaged, and they believe the vehicle used to damage them was a Chevrolet. One of the bins was “driven through completely,” according to police.

Damage to the bins is estimated to be $12,000 to $16,000.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Indian Head RCMP Detachment at 306-695-5200 or Crimestoppers.