German engineering — Winnipeg made

Krone is not the most widely known brand of forage equipment in Western Canada, a situation the company hopes to rectify by installing dealers throughout the three prairie provinces.

The German company is recognized in the United States as a manufacturer of quality equipment, and they expect to import that reputation to Canada, according to Krone’s Brian Hutt, who adds that the company has sold forage harvesters and other equipment in Canada for a number of years but is now revving up efforts.

“You’d be interested in the story behind our EC TC 500 mower conditioner. This is a joint venture with MacDon Industries and Krone,” says Hutt.

“MacDon engineers worked closely with our engineers on the machine itself, to ensure it was right for the North American market. The cutterbar is a Krone component designed and manufactured in Germany.

“One of the features farmers note right away is the narrow transport width. That’s becoming more and more of an issue in North America, and this machine is one step ahead of others in that respect. Of course, that’s been an issue in Europe for decades.

“This product has been on the market only one year, and we’ve only sold about 200 so far, so this is still a new product to Canadian farmers. It has a list price of $60,000.”

The 1290 HDP high density big square baler has been Krone’s biggest seller in Canada since they began importing them in 2003.

Hutt says Krone was the first manufacturer to develop a high density, big square baler, which it released in 2008.

“To accomplish that, we extended the length of the chamber, so that made the overall baler a bit longer. But that lets us gather more material before we compress it hydraulically. It’s simply a matter of cranking up the hydraulic pressure on a bigger load of forage.

“We can build bales approaching 3,000 pounds. The high density machine builds a three-foot by four-foot bale that has the same weight as a normal bale measuring four foot by four foot.

“Some balers have trouble with straw because it’s so slick. For producers in livestock country, the 1290 HDP is exceptional when baling straw. Suggested list price is about $200,000.”

Hutt says that to increase its presence on the Prairies, Krone began working with Rocky Mountain Equipment about three years ago.

It is now fully set up with Rocky Mountain in Alberta and Manitoba, and expect to be set up in Saskatchewan soon.

For more information, contact Brian Hutt at 775-358-0907 extension 180.