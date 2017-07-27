Cement truck has tender spot for seed, fertilizer

LANGHAM, Sask. — The biggest bottleneck at seeding time is an idle empty air cart. Keeping that million-dollar rig employed putting seed and fertilizer in the ground is a giant challenge.

HaulAll Industries had two solutions on display at last week’s Ag in Motion show.

Both machines are relatively low-cost tender machines, according to the company’s new owner, Brent Friesen.

The side draw drill fill trailer had been in limited production before Friesen bought the company, but it had not been widely promoted. He said the logistics of the side draw system make it a logical solution for growers who want to save time at seeding.

“It’s definitely unique to the market. You simply drop your chute, open your gates and product flows directly into the auger for your air cart or conveyor,” he said.

“It’s a simple way to fill, and there are no crazy assemblies of all kinds of extra parts. So that means it’s more affordable, reliable and lighter. We can install electric gates if that’s what the customer wants, but there’s nobody else I know of who makes a side drop trailer.”

Friesen said the trailers can handle up to 1,200 bushels on a tridem trailer

They work with either new or used trailers.

HaulAll prefers not to put the grain hoppers on flat deck trailers because the wide chassis interferes with the side drop chutes.

“It’s very important we get our geometry and our angles correct so we get the maximum flow,” he said.

“The wide flat deck chassis makes that difficult.”

Friesen said the three big compartments turn the machine into a grain hauler at harvest time. Prices on a side draw mounted on a re-built trailer chassis start at $40,000 for a 1,200 bushel tender on a re-built chassis.

Options add up with a brand new chassis, electric gates and electric tarp.

The HaulAll unit attracting the most attention was the recycled cement truck converted into a 600-bushel tender truck, dubbed the Super Seeder Tender.

Like the Side Draw Drill Fill, the Super Seed Tender lets the customer decide the capacity for each compartment to fit the specific farm operation.

“It has a 10 inch belly conveyor that dumps into an inclined conveyor,” Friesen said.

“We already have four or five of these out working in the field. You can mount them to a trailer, a tandem or something big like a cement truck with twin front axles.

“We can go 1,200 bu. on a trailer or start at 500 bu. on a tandem truck. The converted cement truck we have here on-site is 600 bu. It’s not going to feed a big Seed Master or something like that. I think 600 is the max you can go on a truck chassis.”

Friesen said producers considering a similar setup should first calculate the weight of the aluminum box they’re removing.