CanolaPALOOZA Saskatoon, 2017

CanolaPALOOZA near Saskatoon brought together the canola scientific community and industry partners to showcase some of the latest research and technology in the field.
Below are are a few videos of some of the demonstrations at the event.
Murray Hartman discusses new recommendations for canola density:
Keith Downey reminisces on the origins of the canola industry:
A quick walk through of The History of Canola plot:
Ag Canada scientist, Tyler Wist shows off a cage match:
Clint Jurke of CCC goes for a swim:
Nathan Greg of PAMI discusses harvest losses: