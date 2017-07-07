CanolaPALOOZA Saskatoon, 2017

CanolaPALOOZA near Saskatoon brought together the canola scientific community and industry partners to showcase some of the latest research and technology in the field.

Below are are a few videos of some of the demonstrations at the event.

Murray Hartman discusses new recommendations for canola density:

Keith Downey reminisces on the origins of the canola industry: 

A quick walk through of The History of Canola plot:

Ag Canada scientist, Tyler Wist shows off a cage match:

Clint Jurke of CCC goes for a swim:

Nathan Greg of PAMI discusses harvest losses:

