Calgary Stampede steer show highlights

Devon Scott has retired from junior steer shows on a high note.

The 20-year-old from Arrowwood, Alta., led out the grand champion against nearly 80 head at the Calgary Stampede Steer Classic held July 16, winning $17,000. The prize money is split into a $12,000 scholarship and a cash prize.

His steer, named Rotor, was a home raised Maine Anjou, Angus-Simmental cross and weighed 1,382 pounds.

It was later sold at auction for $22,000 with the proceeds going to the Stampede scholarship program.

This is Scott’s seventh time in this show but his first time in the spotlight.

He entered some earlier jackpot shows, and the steer started to improve in the standings.

ADVERTISMENT

“At the start we thought he looked good, but we didn’t know how he would turn out,” Scott said.

“As time went on he started to fill out and he started to pass the others.”

A recent graduate of Lethbridge College’s agriculture program, Scott has returned to the family’s mixed farm, which includes about 140 commercial cattle.

He plans to use the scholarship money for future training courses and to buy purebred Simmental cows to build his herd.

The reserve went to Casie Brokenshire of Estevan, Sask., with a steer named Ace. The reserve champion receives $8,000 in scholarship money and $3,000 in cash.

ADVERTISMENT

The champions are selected from a group of six finalists. The remaining four each receives $3,000 in scholarships and $1,000 cash.

The animals are divided into classes by weight. Individual class winners won $1,000 in cash and $250 in scholarships with lesser amounts for the next four placings.

All the steers are then entered in a quality beef competition where the top carcass receives $3,500 and the reserve is awarded $2,500. Lesser prizes are paid out to the next six places.

The top six steers were:

Devon Scott, Arrowwood, Alta.

Casie Brokenshire, Estevan, Sask.

Cassidy Serhienko, Maymont, Sask.

Katie Serhienko, Maymont

Bret Marshall, Innisfail, Alta.

Ryley Noble, Streamstown, Alta.