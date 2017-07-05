Bison Hump Day declared in U.S.

BIG SKY, Mont. — There’s meatless Monday and taco Tuesday, and now Wednesday has its own promotion.

Bison Hump Day was announced here today during the International Bison Conference in front of more than 575 bison producers.

Dave Carter, executive director for the National Bison Association, said the declaration is a way to further promote bison.

It comes as producers and others embark on a plan for Bison One Million, a plan to increase the North American bison population from its current level of about 380,000 over the next several years.

The plan will require producers to increase their herds, but efforts will also be made to encourage herd growth on tribal lands, in conservation areas and in national parks.

