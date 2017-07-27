Bee controversy helpful, says U.S. honey official

It’s become difficult to keep track of all the controversies involving bees and agricultural chemicals.

Some scientists say neonicoti-noids, a class of insecticides, are poisoning bees.

Other researchers say fungicides are a threat to bees and last November two U.S. environmental groups filed a lawsuit against Sue Bee Honey, a co-operative in Sioux City, Iowa, over glyphosate residue in honey.

Chris Hiatt, American Honey Producers Association vice-president, said the hullabaloo is warranted.

“We (are) experiencing 40 percent national losses, every year, of the bee population,” said Hiatt, who is from Bowman, North Dakota, in the southwest corner of the state.

“Pesticides, it is part of the issue. It is. We just can’t deny it…. If takes suing somebody, it might change something.”

For the last decade or so, American beekeepers have suffered through higher than usual rates of colony losses. In 2014-15 the annual colony losses across the United States, in winter and summer, was around 42 percent.

Most beekeepers and entomologists say a combination of factors is responsible, including habitat loss, varroa mites (a parasite that invades hives) and diseases spread by the mites.

Hiatt agreed that pesticides are only part of the story, but the overuse of agricultural chemicals is affecting beekeepers and the honey industry.

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and the most popular herbicide in the world, hasn’t been linked to effects on bee health. But its impact on honey popped up last fall when Beyond Pesticides and the Organic Consumers Association filed a lawsuit against the Sioux Honey Association, the owner of Sue Bee Honey.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing found residues of glyphosate in bottles of Sue Bee Honey at levels as high as 41 parts per billion, the lawsuit stated.

Since the honey contains traces of the herbicide, the “Natural” and “100 percent” pure labels on Sue Bee Honey are deceptive and misleading, the plaintiffs said.

Paul Gregory, a beekeeper from Fisher Branch, Man., said earlier this year that glyphosate and the lawsuit were hot topics at the 2017 North American Beekeeping conference in Texas.

“Something like 80 percent of American honey tested had levels of glyphosate.”

Hiatt said the lawsuit against Sue Bee Honey is absurd because the U.S. government hasn’t established a maximum residue level (MRL) for glyphosate in honey.

Lacking an MRL, it’s impossible to say what level is acceptable or safe.

Nonetheless, he is concerned about the overuse of glyphosate in crop production.

“The Roundup (issue), it’s going to come to a head eventually be-cause it’s been used prophylactically for so many years and it’s showing up everywhere,” he said.

“The bees are flying in the environment and picking it up… and bringing it back to the hive…. It (glyphosate residue) is an issue for us, but I don’t know what we can do (about it).”

Hiatt said glyphosate applied in the spring and summer on Roundup Ready crops, like canola, corn and soybeans, is the most likely source of contamination.

But spraying cereal crops before harvest to aid dry down is also concerning.

“You can’t get away from it,” he said. “There is probably alfalfa and clover blooming right next to the (crop), so they are going to pick it up.”

Hiatt said the overuse of pesticides is particularly bad on soybeans.

Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada research has shown that neonicotinoid seed treatments provide almost no economic benefits for growers because the yield gains are insignificant.

Many U.S. soybean growers continue to use the products despite the findings, Hiatt said.

“This prophylactic use, it’s an insurance, just like crop insurance,” he said. “We’ve got to stop and get away from that.”

On the positive side, there have been cases where controversies around bees and ag chemicals have actually changed practices, he added.

Research has shown that certain fungicides, used to protect almond trees, can be detrimental to bees.

The Almond Board of California developed best management practices to reduce the risk to pollinators, such as spraying the fungicide in the evening and avoiding times of peak bee foraging.

“It has made a difference,” Hiatt said. “There has been less bee kills.”

Robert Arnason — Winnipeg bureau

  • “Hiatt said the lawsuit against Sue Bee Honey is absurd because the U.S.
    government hasn’t established a maximum residue level (MRL) for
    glyphosate in honey.” — The MAXIMUM level must be ZERO.

    • Harold

      Hiatt is incorrect when he says that the lawsuit against Sue Bee Honey is absurd. The Company under oath and penalty of perjury will testify – if they knew about it – when they knew about it – and what they did to correct it – relative to its labeling.(pure honey, etc) Any presence of glyphosate may be more relevant than the actual level found and regardless of the FDA setting its guidelines. The elements of the cause and nature of an offense does not require the “rubber stamp” of the FDA to gain the Court’s jurisdiction over a matter. All Court documents are made publicly accessible and with Sue Bee Honey heavily dependent upon consumer sales, any public knowledge of their wrong doing could devastate the company. Bringing any false claims into the Court for trial is also punishable. There is nothing absurd other than Hiatt’s perception of the Court and lawsuits.
      To give Monsanto a break, the FDA need only to create a fictional “safe level” of Glyphosate in which to protect the Industry over human health and of which the FDA is all too happy to do. To help Sue Bee Honey, Monsanto only needs to lobby governments to soften product labeling requirements for which the government is also too happy to do.

  • Sheryl McCumsey

    One needs to question how we even determine losses and how that information is collected AND the conflicts of interests that might exist with those who collect it. In Alberta we sent out survey’s to 90% of commercial beekeepers only (only 70% responded)- the next year survey’s went out to 50% of commercial beekeepers only. What is the quality of this information and why is it limited this way? What is happening to our wild bees which are considered more important? Were our pesticides properly assessed before going on the market? Does this impact yield? We are also loosing species of birds…..this is in our water. The agro-chemical industry is powerful and has brain washed us into thinking there is no other way- to the point of insanity. There is no controversy that these insecticides harm bees- we just want to convince ourselves that we don’t have to change. We cannot keep blaming this on something else.

  • Rob Bright

    How badly captured are our regulatory watchdogs? Seems they are more interested in letting the agrochemical industry do whatever it wants to do than they are in protecting people’s health and the environment. This has got to stop. Enough poisoning the environment, and enough poisoning people consuming food that is covered in toxic pesticides!

